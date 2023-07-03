Website Logo
  • Monday, July 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ has been pushed to Dec 1

It will now open alongside Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Animal Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was one of the most-awaited Bollywood films set to open in cinemas next month in August. However, the makers on Monday announced that they have decided to postpone its release by four months and now the film will release on December 1.

Vanga, known for the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, took to his Twitter handle to share the new release date of the film and the reason behind the postponement.

In a video statement, the director said mounting a film like Animal requires extensive post-production work. “It might sound like a generic answer but the fact is only the quality. For example, there are seven songs in the film. When seven songs are multiplied into five languages, it becomes 35 songs. Thirty-five songs, different sets of lyricists, different set singers.

“It’s going to take a little more time than what I’ve actually planned for. I’ve lately realised (it) or else I won’t have released the pre-teaser,” the filmmaker said.

The pre-teaser was launched on June 11.

Vanga said he doesn’t want “Animal” to appear like a dubbed film.

“For that, we are taking time and there is no other reason. The right date what we have found is December 1. All I can promise is that we’ll come with the best quality on December 1 in terms of video, audio, and everything,” he further said.

Describing “Animal” as a “big film” rich in content and emotions, the director urged audiences to come to the theatres to see “Ranbir Kapoor’s Vishwaroop”.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film will now open on December 1 in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. By changing its release date, Animal has averted a box office clash with OMG 2 and Gadar 2. It will now open alongside Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Here’s when trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ will be unveiled
Entertainment
‘I’ll always be indebted to Ram Gopal Verma,’ says Manoj as ‘Satya’ clocks 25 years
Entertainment
Playing strong women comes naturally to me: Kajol
Entertainment
John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ to release in Jan 2024
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ postponed again
Entertainment
Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ to be biggest musical film India has ever seen
Entertainment
‘Having matured conversations about sex, lust is key’: Mrunal Thakur
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar announces fifth installment of ‘Housefull’ franchise
Entertainment
‘Ishqiya’ was the movie I was waiting for: Vidya Balan
Entertainment
Kareena, Saif dine with Sonam Kapoor in London – see pics
Entertainment
’72 Hoorain’ trailer under due process, says censor board
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur recalls receiving an award for ‘Bandit Queen’ in handcuffs
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW