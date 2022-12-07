Here’s how not having sex affects your health

Having sex regularly can result in certain health benefits, including lower stress levels, good mental health, and less risk of cardiovascular events.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

When it comes to sex, every individual has different desires and wants. However, having sex can help maintain or enhance your health on several levels.

In fact, an earlier report in Medical News Today informs that research shows that having sex regularly can result in certain health benefits, including lower stress levels, good mental health, and less risk of cardiovascular events.

So, if you’re going through a dry spell with no activity between the sheets, let’s look at some other health benefits as to why you should make plans to end it.

No sex lowers your libido

According to a small study including 174 participants, having sex on day one actually increases your desire for it the next day. However, it’s also possible that not having sex makes you desire sex less, generally, the Times of India informs.

Some people may find that this makes it more difficult to get turned on, even though they may want to be aroused. Unexpectedly, going for a long time without having sex makes you lose interest in it completely. Therefore, the more sex you have, the more you will crave it – your libido or sexual drive is increased by frequent sex.

Weak immune system

Regular sexual activity helps to strengthen your immune system and gets the body ready to fight off disease by generating endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers and feel-good brain chemical. This means, less sex may lead to more frequent colds and flu. A study found that college students who engaged in regular sex had higher concentrations of the immune system-fighting antibodies immunoglobulin A in their saliva.

Rise in stress and blood pressure levels

If you are not exercising or not having sex frequently, there are chances that your stress levels and blood pressure may increase. Moreover, there’s a possibility that your stress level may increase without “that release” which in turn may lead to mood swings and feeling down. So, in case you are not having sex, ensure you are exercising in other ways so that your stress and blood pressure is balanced.

Poor form of the pelvic floor muscles

Depriving your body of sex may lead to weakening of your pelvic floor muscles that support the pelvic organs including the bladder, bowels, and uterus in women. According to the Times of India report, a weak pelvic floor may affect both the capacity for and the intensity of subsequent orgasms. “If you try to have one, it can feel weaker because the source of the wonderful pulses we experience with orgasm is the pulsating of the pelvic floor.”

Poor prostate health

A longitudinal study published in European Urology in 2016, reportedly discovered a negative correlation between the number of ejaculations a man experienced and the risk of prostate cancer. More specifically, those men with prostate disease, who were found to ejaculate (eject semen) less than seven times in a month, were found to have a higher risk of being given a prostate cancer diagnosis in comparison to those men who ejaculated around 20 times a month.