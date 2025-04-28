Actress Heera accuses ex-boyfriend Ajith of destroying her with fake drug addict claim

As Tamil star Ajith Kumar heads to New Delhi with wife Shalini and their two children to accept the Padma Bhushan, a ghost from his past has cast a shadow over the celebrations. A three-month-old blog post by former actress Heera Rajagopal, who once dated Ajith, has suddenly grabbed attention online.

Heera and Ajith’s relationship, which lasted from 1996 to 1998, ended badly. At the time, Ajith was quoted as saying she had become "a drug addict," a comment that stuck for decades. Heera, in her January 2025 blog entry, refuted this. She wrote that the label was unfair, and that Ajith had ruined her reputation without justification.

Without directly naming him, Heera detailed a bitter breakup with "an actor," describing an emotional meeting where, she claims, he coldly told her he would marry “a woman who looks like a servant” so that "no one would look at her," giving him the freedom to cheat.

These excerpts from her post are now being widely shared on platforms like X, just as Ajith celebrates a major career milestone. Fans, understandably angry, feel it is a deliberate attempt to sour his Padma Bhushan moment, especially since the blog dates back to January and talks about events from nearly three decades ago.

In the blog, Heera also accused the actor of faking serious spine surgeries to gain public sympathy and an edge over rivals, claiming that even medical insiders backed her suspicions. She wrote about how she once cared for him through his recovery, only to be abandoned and publicly humiliated.





Heera’s letter, framed as an appeal to international health authorities and not directly naming Ajith or Shalini, speaks of slander, gaslighting, and years of mental distress. She alleges that the targeted attacks from fans almost pushed her to suicide.

Many are questioning the timing of the resurfaced post. Ajith, now a celebrated actor and racing enthusiast, recently marked 25 years of marriage with Shalini. His fans see this controversy as a calculated move, possibly fuelled by rivalry, to taint what should have been a proud moment for the star.

Meanwhile, Ajith’s supporters have demanded a clarification from Heera, insisting the truth must come out.