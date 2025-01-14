Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Healing from heartbreak

Healing from heartbreak

FROM HURT TO HOPE: Overcoming pain creates brighter tomorrows

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 14, 2025

WHETHER 2024 was filled with joy or sorrow, the arrival of a new year invites reflection and renewal. If the past year brought loss, heartbreak, or disappointments, it may have left its mark, but it also presents an opportunity for growth and transformation.

Heartbreak, a universally human experience, can feel like a wound that lingers. It might stem from a friend’s betrayal, a partner’s infidelity, or an unexpected breakup, leaving us feeling lost, alone, and questioning our self-worth. Yet, these moments of pain are often catalysts for deeper understanding and personal growth. Like nature’s cycles of renewal, our hearts can heal and flourish with time and care.

To navigate heartbreak, consider embracing these steps for healing.

Feel your feelings by allowing yourself to experience emotions such as anger, sadness, or whatever arises. Prioritising self-care to nurture both your physical and emotional well-being can be transformative. Eat nourishing food, ensure you get adequate sleep, and engage in activities that bring you joy. Surrounding yourself with positivity is equally important – spend time with supportive loved ones whose love and encouragement can be a powerful source of healing.

Now is the time to focus on personal growth by investing in yourself. Take up a new hobby, learn a new skill, or spend time in nature to reconnect and rejuvenate. Above all, be patient and kind to yourself. Healing takes time, so don’t rush the process. Allow yourself to grieve and work through your emotions at your own pace.

As we step into a new year, let’s embrace the lessons of heartbreak, not as burdens, but as stepping stones toward a brighter future. One of the most empowering actions we can take is to let go of past hurt. Holding onto old pain can weigh us down and hinder our progress. By consciously releasing these burdens, we create space to welcome new possibilities and opportunities for growth.

When you find yourself dwelling on the past or worrying about the future, shift your focus to what you can do right now and set positive intentions. Reflect on what you want to achieve in the new year and the kind of person you aspire to be. By setting positive intentions, you can channel your energy into creating the life you desire and take meaningful steps toward your goals.

Remember, you are not alone, and healing is possible. You will emerge from this experience stronger than ever. As we move forward into 2025, let’s reframe heartbreak as a catalyst for growth. These challenging moments are opportunities for deeper understanding and transformation. It is during such times that your spirit seeks to expand and radiate its true potential. By embracing life’s adventures – the highs and the lows– you open yourself to a world of hope, possibilities, love, and joy, along with everything life has to offer.

Wishing you peace, hope, good health, and happiness in 2025.

For more healing inspiration, tune into Healing Place wherever you get your podcasts. Follow @itsmitamistry and @healingplacepod for updates.

Related News

amrit-snan-kumbh-getty
Featured

Maha Kumbh: Millions gather as ascetics take 'royal bath' on Makar Sankranti

More For You

Where history and nature collide: Exploring the wonders of Thingvellir National Park

Thingvellir National Park

Where history and nature collide: Exploring the wonders of Thingvellir National Park

Vibhuti Pathak

Thingvellir National Park, located in Iceland, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its rich cultural and natural history. Established in 1930, it is one of Iceland’s most iconic destinations. The park’s remarkable landscapes, historical significance, and geological wonders make it an essential stop for travelers.

Historical Significance

Thingvellir holds immense historical importance as the site where the Althing, the Icelandic parliament, was established in 930 AD. This assembly, which continued until 1798, marks the foundation of Icelandic governance and law. Visitors can explore the Logberg (Law Rock), where the Law Speaker proclaimed laws during assemblies. The park also preserves the memory of key events in Iceland’s history, including the adoption of Christianity in 1000 AD and the country’s journey toward independence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manisha-Koirala-Ovacome

Ovacome’s CEO, Victoria Clare, welcomed Koirala’s appointment, highlighting the impact her advocacy could have

Manisha Koirala joins UK cancer charity Ovacome as ambassador

BOLLYWOOD actor Manisha Koirala has been announced as the new ambassador for Ovacome, the UK-based ovarian cancer support charity.

Koirala, who overcame stage 4 ovarian cancer nearly a decade ago, will work with the organisation to support patients, promote early detection, and address health inequalities.

Keep ReadingShow less
brain-structures-at-birth-getty

Researchers from the University of Cambridge, UK, examined brain scans of over 500 newborns—236 girls and 278 boys—aged between 0 and 28 days. (Representational image: iStock)

Girls have more grey matter, boys more white matter at birth: Study

A NEW study has found that newborn girls and boys have distinct brain structures at birth. While boys tend to have larger brains with more white matter, girls have significantly more grey matter, which is linked to learning, speech, and cognition.

Published in the journal Biology of Sex Differences, the study suggests these differences may result from biological sex-specific development in the womb.

Keep ReadingShow less
nhs-hospital-getty

NHS faces pressure as flu admissions rise sharply

FLU cases in the country have surged, with over 5,000 hospital admissions last week, marking a sharp increase as the NHS faces pressure from a winter quad-demic of flu, Covid, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and norovirus.

According to The Times, flu admissions rose from 4,102 on Christmas Day to 5,074 by 29 December.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI-diabetes-risk-tool-iStock

World's first AI diabetes risk tool to be tested by NHS in 2025

THE NHS in England is set to launch a world-first trial of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts the risk of developing type 2 diabetes up to 13 years before symptoms appear.

The trial, scheduled for 2025, will take place at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications