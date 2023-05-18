‘He touched countless lives’: S P Hinduja’s daughters remember him

Shanu and Vinoo Hinduja said they will continue to uphold SP’s legacy and values

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja (ANI Photo)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The daughters of S P Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group, expressed their deep appreciation for their father’s efforts in promoting Indian culture worldwide and his philanthropic endeavours.

They paid tribute to him following his peaceful passing in London on Wednesday (17).

Shanu and Vinoo Hinduja said their father was surrounded by family members during his final moments.

S P Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers, had been ailing for some time.

“SP journeyed through life with deep humility and dignity, always seeking to bring people together in a common interest,” Shanu and Vinoo said in a joint statement.

“He touched countless lives on his path, and we are forever grateful for the time we spent with him. Amongst other things, SP will be remembered for his great contributions in bringing India and its culture to the global stage through his work and philanthropic efforts,” they said.

The daughters fondly described SP as not only a devoted husband to the late Madhu Hinduja and a caring father to his late son Dharam Hinduja, but also as a visionary business leader, an exemplary philanthropist, and a champion of humanitarian causes.

“SP passed away peacefully this morning, looked after by members of his family and we are at peace knowing that he will be reunited with his beloved wife and son in the afterlife. We will continue to uphold SP’s legacy and values. The family asks for privacy at this time for prayer and quiet reflection,” the daughters said.

The Hinduja brothers top the tally of Britain’s richest families and their business interests span various countries and sectors, including hospitality and automotive.

(PTI)