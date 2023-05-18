Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

‘He touched countless lives’: S P Hinduja’s daughters remember him

Shanu and Vinoo Hinduja said they will continue to uphold SP’s legacy and values

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja (ANI Photo)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The daughters of S P Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group, expressed their deep appreciation for their father’s efforts in promoting Indian culture worldwide and his philanthropic endeavours.

They paid tribute to him following his peaceful passing in London on Wednesday (17).

Shanu and Vinoo Hinduja said their father was surrounded by family members during his final moments.

S P Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers, had been ailing for some time.

“SP journeyed through life with deep humility and dignity, always seeking to bring people together in a common interest,” Shanu and Vinoo said in a joint statement.

“He touched countless lives on his path, and we are forever grateful for the time we spent with him. Amongst other things, SP will be remembered for his great contributions in bringing India and its culture to the global stage through his work and philanthropic efforts,” they said.

The daughters fondly described SP as not only a devoted husband to the late Madhu Hinduja and a caring father to his late son Dharam Hinduja, but also as a visionary business leader, an exemplary philanthropist, and a champion of humanitarian causes.

“SP passed away peacefully this morning, looked after by members of his family and we are at peace knowing that he will be reunited with his beloved wife and son in the afterlife. We will continue to uphold SP’s legacy and values. The family asks for privacy at this time for prayer and quiet reflection,” the daughters said.

The Hinduja brothers top the tally of Britain’s richest families and their business interests span various countries and sectors, including hospitality and automotive.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Committed to reducing legal immigration into UK: Sunak
UK
Anas Sarwar terms SNP a ‘dysfunctional political party’
News
Ugandan Asian exhibition in Leicester wins Museums + Heritage Awards
UK
UK calls for evidence to tackle six major health conditions
News
US court approves extradition of Tahawwur Rana accused in Mumbai terror attack
News
Harry, Meghan were ‘pretty nervous’, says Indian-American cab driver
UK
Sunak will sign defence and technology accord with Japan
News
Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
News
Relief as Bangladesh refugees escape fury of Cyclone Mocha
News
Imran Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
News
London exhibition explores untold history of Indo-Caribbean community
UK
Accrington man charged after pregnant woman dies in car crash
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW