Haseen Dillruba trailer: This Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starrer looks like a thrilling love triangle

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few months ago, it was announced that Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Haseen Dillruba will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. Later it was announced that the film will release on the OTT platform on 2nd July 2021.

A couple of days ago, the teaser of the film was released, and today, the makers have launched the trailer of the movie. Taapsee took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans.

She tweeted, “Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani. #HaseenDillruba #TheUltimateKaunspiracy.”

Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani.#HaseenDillruba #TheUltimateKaunspiracy pic.twitter.com/Htkjp8nBVH — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 11, 2021

Well, the trailer of Haseen Dillruba is intriguing and it looks different from the run-of-the-mill Bollywood films. The movie is written by Kanika Dhillon who has earlier written films like Judgementall Hai Kya, Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan, and others. So, of course, the expectations from the film are quite high.

Also, it’s not just about Kanika, but even the actors in the film are super talented. Taapsee Pannu has proved her mettle as an actor in many films, and after watching the trailer of Haseen Dillruba we can say that she is all set to give a fantastic performance once again. Vikrant Massey is damn good in the trailer and Harshvardhan Rane also leaves a mark.

One more thing that grabs our attention in the trailer is the background score. It is quite impressive.

Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew who had earlier helmed Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee.