Harrogate to host UK’s largest flower show with 40,000 visitors

An estimated 40,000 visitors are expected to attend the Harrogate Spring Flower Show over the next four days, making it one of the UK’s largest events for horticulture and floral art. The event, which opened today (Thursday 24 April), is being held at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre in Harrogate and runs daily from 9.30 am to 5 pm until Sunday 27 April.
Organised by the North of England Horticultural Society, the Harrogate Spring Flower Show is recognised for hosting the UK’s biggest exhibition of creative floral art. This year’s floral art theme, Swords & Sorcery: Fantasy Heroes, features imaginative displays inspired by fantasy and mythical tales.
One of the highlights ahead of the show was a themed display featuring a figure styled as a floral sorceress. Created to reflect the fantasy theme, the design featured Ewa Mawdsley surrounded by flowers and foliage, casting a spell over a bubbling cauldron. The display was created by Harrogate-based florist Helen James and her colleague Laura Pannitt, using elements such as alliums, artichokes, achillea, and asparagus fern.
The 2025 edition of the show includes the Grand Floral Hall, showcasing striking spring blooms from top growers and nurseries. Other major attractions include a range of Show Gardens and Creative Borders, offering inspiration for garden design and planting.
As well as floral art and garden displays, the event features a variety of specialist plant nurseries, garden shopping, expert talks, and demonstrations, making it a popular fixture on the UK’s horticultural calendar.
Tickets are available to purchase via the official Harrogate Flower Show website at:https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/.
The show has long been a key attraction in North Yorkshire, drawing gardening enthusiasts, floral designers, and families from across the country. With a mix of artistic displays and practical gardening advice, the event caters to both professionals and hobbyists alike.