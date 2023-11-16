Website Logo
Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet to perform at Sunburn Goa 2023

The gala is scheduled to take place from December 28 to December 31 in Vagator.

Hardwell (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

One of the most popular electronic dance music (EDM) festivals, Sunburn, is all set to come up with its 17th edition in Goa.

The gala is scheduled to take place from December 28 to December 31 in Vagator, where renowned artists like Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet, and Charlotte De Witte will perform, read a statement.

Excited about the gig, Hardwell said, “I’m super pumped to be returning to India and playing the Sunburn mainstage! The fans have been blowing up my social media with love and excitement ever since the Sunburn team announced my return, so I know this will be a wild party. Which is why I’m working on something special for this show, and I can’t wait to do it for real on 30th December!”

Charlotte De Witte also expressed excitement.

“India, are you ready? I’m coming for you! Can’t wait to meet old friends and make some new ones and experience the true power and beauty of a country like India. See you soon,” Charlotte De Witte said.

Homegrown artists on the line-up include Teri Miko, Siana Catherine, Sartek, Pro Bros Candice Redding, Ravetek, and Bashunk amongst others.

