Hardeep Singh Kohli to face trial over BBC studio indecent assault and sex offence allegations involving three women

Highlights:

Comedian and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant faces six charges of alleged sexual offences.

Allegations include incidents at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay studio, hotels, and a Glasgow bar.

Kohli denies all charges, with a special defence of consent lodged for one allegation.

Trial set for November at Glasgow Sheriff Court, expected to last up to five days.

Scottish comedian and broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli is set to face trial in November over allegations of sexual offences involving three women, dating from 2007 to 2016.

The 56-year-old, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and has been a familiar face on British television and radio, is accused of a series of indecent assaults and breaches of the peace at various locations, including BBC Scotland’s headquarters in Glasgow, hotels in the city and Dumfries and Galloway, and a Glasgow bar. Kohli denies all six charges.

What are the allegations against Hardeep Singh Kohli?

Prosecutors allege that between April 2007 and September 2008, Kohli indecently assaulted a woman at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay studio by grabbing her buttocks and attempting to hug her. It is further claimed he made sexual remarks to the same woman during an encounter at an unidentified Glasgow bar and restaurant in the same period.

He also faces an additional charge relating to the same complainant, alleging that he stroked her back and touched her hair at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel.

Alleged incidents at Cross Keys Hotel and Yes Bar

A second woman has accused Kohli of indecent assault at the Cross Keys Hotel in Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway, in June 2008. According to court documents, he allegedly seized her by the arm, lunged towards her, and attempted to kiss her face.

On the same occasion, prosecutors claim Kohli committed a breach of the peace by performing a sex act in her presence. For this charge, Kohli has lodged a special defence of consent.

The final charge involves a third woman, who alleges that in December 2016 at the Yes Bar in Glasgow, Kohli grabbed her and attempted to kiss her, allegedly trying to insert his tongue into her mouth.

Court proceedings and trial details

At a preliminary hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, defence lawyer Urfan Dar confirmed that the defence is prepared for trial and reiterated the special defence of consent for one of the charges. Prosecutor Sean Docherty told the court that the Crown intends to call seven civilian witnesses and one police officer to give evidence.

Sheriff John McCormick scheduled the trial to begin on 24 November, estimating it will last between four and five days. Vulnerable witness orders have been granted for all three complainants, and a joint minute has been agreed between the prosecution and defence.

Kohli, who attended court wearing a purple turban and a black-and-grey Adidas tracksuit, was released on bail.

Who is Hardeep Singh Kohli?

Born and raised in Glasgow, Kohli is of Indian Sikh heritage and has had a varied career as a comedian, presenter, and writer. He was a reporter on BBC’s The One Show, appeared on The Wright Stuff on Channel 5, and has featured on programmes including Question Time, Desi DNA, and Celebrity MasterChef, where he reached the final.

He has also been a regular voice on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends and contributed columns to national newspapers such as The Guardian and The Independent.

In 2023, Police Scotland charged him with multiple sexual offences, including rape and assault, a development that significantly affected his public reputation.

The outcome of his November trial will determine whether the long-running allegations against him are proven in court or dismissed.