  • Tuesday, July 06, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 403,281
Total Cases 30,619,932
Today's Fatalities 553
Today's Cases 34,703
Entertainment

Hansal Mehta to launch Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor with his next directorial

Hansal Mehta (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

By: MohnishSingh

The Kapoor family is regarded as the first family of Bollywood, which has given a bunch of incredibly talented people to the industry, right from Prithviraj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor. It is not an exaggeration to say that the Kapoors have contributed immensely to the Hindi film industry by delivering hundreds of notable films over the years, which made Indian cinema a force to reckon with internationally.

The latest we hear that yet another member of the most revered family of Bollywood is gearing up to set his foot in showbiz. Yes, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is going to launch legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan Kapoor, with his next directorial offering, which still remains untitled.

The filmmaker took to social media to share the exciting news and revealed that he is set to launch two newcomers with his next directorial – Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal. For the unversed, Aditya Rawal is the son of veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat.

Sharing monochromatic pictures of both the newcomers on Instagram, Mehta revealed that the yet to be titled film will be produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and that the team has already begun shooting for the film. “Proud to present Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in my new film produced by Anubhav Singh, T-Series Films, and Sahil Saigal. Shooting in progress,” wrote the filmmaker.

Zahan Kapoor’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram story and expressed happiness over her cousin’s launch in the film industry. “So happy for you darling, Zahan,” she wrote along with the picture. More details on the forthcoming film are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

