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Haldiram’s puts an Indian twist on the London ice cream market with six new flavours

The Leicester Square restaurant is offering six flavours inspired by Indian desserts and drinks at £4.50 a scoop

Haldiram's ice creams

Haldiram’s has introduced six Indian-inspired ice cream flavours at its Leicester Square restaurant

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseAug 13, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • The new range features flavours including Masala Chai, Saffron & Mango and Royal Rose Falooda.
  • Jamun Kala Khatta is a vegan sorbet inspired by the Indian drink flavour.
  • Each flavour costs £4.50 per scoop at the Leicester Square restaurant.

Haldiram’s has added six Indian-inspired ice cream flavours to its Leicester Square restaurant as the London food scene continues to embrace flavours beyond traditional vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

The new range includes Royal Rose Falooda, Jamun Kala Khatta, Choco Mocha, Milk Cake Crumble, Saffron & Mango and Masala Chai, with each flavour priced at £4.50 per scoop.

The collection has been created exclusively for Haldiram’s Leicester Square and draws on familiar Indian desserts, drinks and flavour combinations, giving them a frozen format.

Among the more unusual options is Jamun Kala Khatta, a vegan sorbet based on the sweet and tangy flavour associated with kala khatta. Masala Chai takes the familiar combination of tea and spices and turns it into an ice cream, while Milk Cake Crumble includes pieces of milk cake folded through the dessert.

The Saffron & Mango flavour combines Alphonso mango with saffron, while Royal Rose Falooda takes its cue from the rose-flavoured Indian dessert drink.

A different flavour of Indian food in London

The launch comes as restaurants and food brands continue to experiment with regional and South Asian flavours for UK consumers. Haldiram’s said the collection was designed to introduce customers to flavours that are less commonly found on traditional British ice cream menus.

Rhea Agarwal, commercial director, UK & EU at Haldiram’s, reportedly said the restaurant had seen growing interest in South Asian desserts and flavours since opening in Leicester Square.

She said the new ice creams were inspired by Indian drinks and sweet treats while retaining the flavours familiar to consumers in India.

The range is available at Haldiram’s Leicester Square, 19-20 Irving Street, London WC2H 7AU, priced at £4.50 per scoop.
indianinspired ice creamleicester square restaurantmasala chairoyal rose faloodahaldiram's ice creams
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