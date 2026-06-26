Hailey Bieber still uses this viral £3 K-beauty mask despite building a billion-dollar skincare brand

Highlights
- Hailey Bieber regularly features COSRX's Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask in her skincare routine.
- The Rhode founder continues to use products from other beauty brands alongside her own line.
- The viral K-beauty mask is also popular with celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Madison LeCroy and Kyle Richards.
Hailey Bieber has built Rhode into one of the beauty industry's biggest success stories, but the model has not limited her skincare routine to products from her own brand.
Instead, Bieber continues to use COSRX's Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask, a viral K-beauty product she has featured several times on social media. The face mask has become a favourite among skincare enthusiasts for its hydrating formula and sought-after "glass skin" finish.
A regular feature in Bieber's skincare routine
Bieber has shared photos and videos of herself wearing the hydrogel mask, showing that even after launching Rhode, she still incorporates products from other brands into her beauty regimen.
The mask is designed to be worn for several hours or overnight, gradually turning transparent as the ingredients are absorbed into the skin.
What makes the mask so popular?
The hydrogel mask contains a blend of skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid, panthenol and ceramides, along with 25 per cent snail secretion filtrate.
According to the brand, the formula helps hydrate, soothe and soften the skin while improving radiance, contributing to the dewy "glass skin" look that has become synonymous with Korean skincare.
Bieber is not the only well-known name to have used the product.
Model Emily Ratajkowski has also been associated with the viral skincare brand, while reality television personalities Madison LeCroy and Kyle Richards have been among its celebrity fans.
Customers praise its overnight results
The mask has also received positive reviews from shoppers, with many saying it leaves their skin looking softer and more radiant after a single use.
One customer described waking up with skin that felt as though they had enjoyed "a mini facial", while another said the product soothed their sensitive, combination skin without causing irritation.
The COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask is currently available at a discounted price as part of the retailer's Prime Day sale.