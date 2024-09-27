Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Shahkot

By: Asjad Nazir

GURU’S FILM FAILS

WITH his flop Bollywood debut, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, singer Guru Randhawa made it clear he doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor. His upcoming Punjabi movie, Shahkot, set to be released on October 4, will likely further confirm his limited appeal as a leading man.

Instead of pursuing acting, he would be better off focusing on the pop music that originally brought him fame, even if it is somewhat watered down.

SINGER HAS NEW DRAMA

RISING Pakistani music star Umair Butt made his mark earlier this year with the Coke Studio hit, Blockbuster, a collaboration with Faris Shafi and Gharwi Group. He has built on that success with his newly released Punjabi song Drama, receiving a great response. With more songs on the way, Butt has proven himself as an artist to watch.

FLOP HOUSEFULL CAST

THE forthcoming Bollywood film, Housefull 5, has assembled a large star cast. The leading men reportedly include Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. The female leads are Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

However, given the lack of audience interest in most of these stars, the film appears to be a tired-looking turkey.

DEBUT ZAYN SOLO TOUR

ZAYN MALIK attempted to relaunch his struggling career earlier this year with his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs, along with several singles that were released and his first-ever live solo show.

Unfortunately, it did little to provide the boost he needed. Now, the pop star will try once more to reignite his career with his debut solo tour, Stairway To The Sky, kicking off later this month with five dates across the US. He then heads to the UK for a six-date tour in November, including shows in Leeds (23), Manchester (24), London (26), and Wolverhampton (29).

Despite the quality of his recent songs, this tour is unlikely to make a significant difference for a pop star who missed his chance to go interstellar due to poor decision.

BAT FOR LIFE-COACHING

WHETHER through her songs, fashion, live performances, or independent musical path, Bat For Lashes has always taken a different approach. The acclaimed British singersongwriter (real name Natasha Khan) is following up a successful tour and album campaign with another round of one-on one mentorship programmes. These “transformative sessions,” as she calls them, are aimed at helping those who feel creatively blocked or need inspiration to complete their work.

MUSICAL MINDS MEET

RISING talent Tigerbee, who recently made a strong solo debut with her single, Wildlife, met British music legend Heather Small. The British Asian singer-songwriter praised the M People lead vocalist, saying: “It was a total pleasure meeting the gorgeous Heather Small. Her music has always inspired me, from her amazing vocals to her beautiful lyrics. She is a great person inside and out. It truly was the highlight of my year to finally meet her.” Tigerbee has more singles on the way, including a heartfelt tribute to her late mother.

SEEMAH PASSING IS A GREAT LOSS

THE art world recently lost a truly inspiring pioneer in Seemah Niaz. A scholar, art dealer, mentor and owner of the leading Pakistani gallery, Unicorn, she made an indelible mark with her remarkable work.

Whether facilitating the sale of masterpieces on the international market or creating spaces for aspiring artists to flourish, she opened doors across all levels of this competitive field.

Her efforts not only culturally enriched art lovers, but also provided them access to inspiring works.

Perhaps her greatest achievement was blazing a trail for other Pakistani women, showing them anything is possible in a male-dominated domain.

The person most inspired by Niaz was her immensely talented daughter, Soraya Sikander, who has made a significant impact as a painter. That legacy will live on through Sikander, who continues to push boundaries with her creativity, carrying the torch lit by her mother. Seemah Niaz, who I was honoured to call a friend, will be deeply missed.

CLASSICAL MUSIC FEAST

A MAJOR aspect of the annual Darbar Festival that often goes unnoticed is the incredible value for money it offers. The extended double bills, featuring classical Indian maestros, are like getting two concerts for the price of one.

This year’s world-class performers include Amaan Ali Bangash, Anubrata Chatterjee, Aruna Sairam, Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, Dilshad Khan, Dr L Subramaniam, Jasdeep Singh Degun, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Pandit Anindo, Shalmalee Joshi and Pandit Kushal Das.

The festival runs from October 24 to 27 at Barbican Centre in London. Tickets are on sale now and selling fast. www.barbican.org.uk

TRICKY BOOK TITLE

WITH her new book Rooza set to be published on January 16, 2025, Nadiya Hussain pays a culinary tribute to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. While it is sure to contain delicious recipes and interesting information, the title is puzzling. It seems intended to represent “roza,” which means fast, but the extra ‘o’ is confusing. An extensive search reveals no connection between “rooza” and Ramadan. The closest match online is that Rooza is a variant spelling of the name Rouza, meaning radiant.

Although there may be a logical explanation, many readers might mistake it for a spelling error – a surprising misstep from such a highprofile author and publisher.

SUMBUL ADDS ANOTHER WIN

YOUNG sensation, Sumbul Touqeer, wrapped up another chapter of her stunning career with the conclusion of her TV drama Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, which ended after more than 250 episodes. The 20-year-old, playing her second title role, showed why she is the current crown princess of Indian television. The versatile actress is incredibly proud of the journey she took with the show and held a wrap party at her home. Despite being in high demand, Touqeer plans to take a break, recharge, and explore new opportunities that push her beyond her comfort zone.