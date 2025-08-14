Gurinder Chadha reveals star cast and music lineup for ‘Christmas Karma’ ahead of November release

Highlights:
Gurinder Chadha, the celebrated filmmaker behind Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded By The Light, is set to deliver a new festive spectacle with Christmas Karma, opening exclusively in UK and Irish cinemas on 14 November 2025. The film’s first-look posters have just been released, giving audiences a colourful preview of its star-studded cast and vibrant energy.
The musical reimagines Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol through a contemporary British lens. Kunal Nayyar, best known for The Big Bang Theory, stars as Mr Sood, a modern-day Scrooge whose journey through self-reflection is guided by three eccentric spirits. Eva Longoria takes on the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past, Billy Porter embodies the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Boy George appears as the Ghost of Christmas Future. Hugh Bonneville plays Jacob Marley, with Danny Dyer joining as a London cabbie who becomes part of Sood’s transformation.
Gurinder Chadha's 'Christmas Karma' unveils first look posters and confirms November release
What is Christmas Karma about?
The story follows Mr Sood, a wealthy but emotionally closed-off man whose cold approach to life is challenged when he’s visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. Each ghost takes him on a journey through his past, present and potential future, urging him to confront old wounds and change his ways. While the film stays true to Dickens’ core themes of compassion and redemption, Chadha infuses the narrative with humour, music and a multicultural setting that reflects the Britain of today.
A soundtrack that mixes cultures and genres
One of Christmas Karma’s biggest draws is its eclectic soundtrack. Music legend Gary Barlow contributes alongside acclaimed composer Nitin Sawhney, All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis, jazz musician Ben Cullum and South Asian music icons Panjabi MC and Malkit Singh. The score weaves together gospel choirs, bhangra beats, Christmas carols, rap verses and classic pop melodies, creating a soundscape as diverse as the film’s cast and setting.
A celebration of modern Britain
Known for films that explore identity, culture and community, Gurinder Chadha describes Christmas Karma as a “joyous, colourful musical celebration of Britain today.” The cast features a mix of global stars and British talent, including Leo Suter, Pixie Lott and Charithra Chandran. The film embraces the festive season as a time for unity and kindness, while spotlighting the contributions of different communities to the country’s cultural fabric.
Release date and expectations
Christmas Karma is scheduled for release on 14 November 2025, positioning it as one of the season’s major family-friendly releases ahead of Christmas. With its mix of comedy, music and heartfelt storytelling, the film is expected to appeal to audiences of all ages. Given Chadha’s track record for delivering crowd-pleasing stories with international appeal, industry watchers anticipate strong word-of-mouth and holiday season ticket sales.
For those seeking a new addition to their annual Christmas viewing list, Christmas Karma offers a vibrant alternative to traditional festive films, bringing Dickens’ timeless moral to life with a soundtrack and setting that are distinctly modern. The first-look posters hint at a production rich in colour, personality and musical flair, promising an uplifting cinematic experience to usher in the holiday season.
Rachel Brosnahan marriage speculation grows after Jason Ralph’s controversial Instagram activity
Rachel Brosnahan’s husband, actor Jason Ralph, is at the centre of a heated social media debate after he liked a provocative Instagram comment about her on-screen chemistry with Superman co-star David Corenswet. The online reaction has been swift, with fans speculating whether his action was a subtle dig, a careless mistake, or simply a misunderstood joke.
The comment in question accused Brosnahan of crossing boundaries with a co-star and suggested Ralph should “stand up for himself” and “leave her.” Within hours, screenshots of Ralph’s ‘like’ were circulating across Reddit, X, and Instagram gossip pages. Soon after, Ralph disabled comments on his posts, but by then, the digital trail was impossible to erase.
Jason Ralph fuels speculation over Rachel Brosnahan marriage after controversial Instagram activity
When did Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph get married?
Brosnahan and Ralph first met while working on the indie film I’m Obsessed With You in 2013. After several years of dating, the pair quietly tied the knot—so quietly, in fact, that the public only learned about it years later.
In a 2019 interview, Brosnahan revealed that she had been wearing her wedding ring for some time before speculation began, adding:
“We’ve been married for years and been together for even longer. We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married like, ‘Happy six-month anniversary, honey!’”
The couple’s decision to keep their marriage private was intentional. Brosnahan explained that she disliked the double standard in media coverage, where she was constantly asked about her relationship while Ralph was not.
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph at a public event
Have they worked together professionally?
Yes. Ralph appeared alongside his wife in the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, joining in seasons four and five as Mike Carr. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ralph praised Brosnahan’s leadership on set, saying:
“She’s just the best, and I feel very lucky to see her command a set like that.”
Their collaboration was warmly received by fans, and until now, the couple has maintained an image of mutual respect and professional admiration.
Jason Ralph sparks rumours with Instagram like about Rachel Brosnahan marriage
What did Jason Ralph ‘like’ on Instagram?
The controversy began when Ralph liked a comment on one of his posts that read:
“It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro, let’s have some self-love and stand up for yourself, leave her to be with him if she wants that much.”
The remark, widely interpreted as targeting Brosnahan’s scenes with David Corenswet in Superman, was seen by many as insulting and sexist. Fans immediately questioned why Ralph would engage with it at all.
Jason Ralph's social media move raises questions about his marriage
Was it intentional or a mistake?
Social media reactions are split. Some argue that it was likely an accidental double-tap, noting that Ralph’s Instagram activity is minimal and sporadic. Others believe it was deliberate, citing his history of dry humour and occasional trolling behaviour online.
Regardless of intent, the timing has amplified speculation. Brosnahan’s chemistry with Corenswet has been heavily discussed since the film’s release, and this incident has only fuelled more rumours about their personal lives.
Instagram drama fuels talk of tension between Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
What’s next for the couple?
Neither Brosnahan nor Ralph has publicly commented on the incident. Given their preference for privacy, it’s unlikely they will address the speculation directly. Still, with screenshots continuing to circulate, the story has already left its mark on fan discussions around the couple. Whether the Instagram ‘like’ was a slip of the finger or a calculated move, it has put an unusually public spotlight on one of Hollywood’s most private marriages. For now, the internet is left to debate: accident, sarcasm, or subtle message?