Gurinder Chadha reveals star cast and music lineup for ‘Christmas Karma’ ahead of November release

Christmas Karma, Gurinder Chadha’s festive musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, hits cinemas on 14 November 2025.

Kunal Nayyar leads a star-packed cast including Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Boy George and Hugh Bonneville.

Soundtrack blends gospel, bhangra, rap and pop with contributions from Gary Barlow, Panjabi MC and Malkit Singh.

The film celebrates Britain’s multicultural spirit with a fresh, modern twist on Dickens’ classic.

Gurinder Chadha, the celebrated filmmaker behind Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded By The Light, is set to deliver a new festive spectacle with Christmas Karma, opening exclusively in UK and Irish cinemas on 14 November 2025. The film’s first-look posters have just been released, giving audiences a colourful preview of its star-studded cast and vibrant energy.

The musical reimagines Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol through a contemporary British lens. Kunal Nayyar, best known for The Big Bang Theory, stars as Mr Sood, a modern-day Scrooge whose journey through self-reflection is guided by three eccentric spirits. Eva Longoria takes on the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past, Billy Porter embodies the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Boy George appears as the Ghost of Christmas Future. Hugh Bonneville plays Jacob Marley, with Danny Dyer joining as a London cabbie who becomes part of Sood’s transformation.

What is Christmas Karma about?

The story follows Mr Sood, a wealthy but emotionally closed-off man whose cold approach to life is challenged when he’s visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. Each ghost takes him on a journey through his past, present and potential future, urging him to confront old wounds and change his ways. While the film stays true to Dickens’ core themes of compassion and redemption, Chadha infuses the narrative with humour, music and a multicultural setting that reflects the Britain of today.





A soundtrack that mixes cultures and genres

One of Christmas Karma’s biggest draws is its eclectic soundtrack. Music legend Gary Barlow contributes alongside acclaimed composer Nitin Sawhney, All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis, jazz musician Ben Cullum and South Asian music icons Panjabi MC and Malkit Singh. The score weaves together gospel choirs, bhangra beats, Christmas carols, rap verses and classic pop melodies, creating a soundscape as diverse as the film’s cast and setting.





A celebration of modern Britain

Known for films that explore identity, culture and community, Gurinder Chadha describes Christmas Karma as a “joyous, colourful musical celebration of Britain today.” The cast features a mix of global stars and British talent, including Leo Suter, Pixie Lott and Charithra Chandran. The film embraces the festive season as a time for unity and kindness, while spotlighting the contributions of different communities to the country’s cultural fabric.





Release date and expectations

Christmas Karma is scheduled for release on 14 November 2025, positioning it as one of the season’s major family-friendly releases ahead of Christmas. With its mix of comedy, music and heartfelt storytelling, the film is expected to appeal to audiences of all ages. Given Chadha’s track record for delivering crowd-pleasing stories with international appeal, industry watchers anticipate strong word-of-mouth and holiday season ticket sales.





For those seeking a new addition to their annual Christmas viewing list, Christmas Karma offers a vibrant alternative to traditional festive films, bringing Dickens’ timeless moral to life with a soundtrack and setting that are distinctly modern. The first-look posters hint at a production rich in colour, personality and musical flair, promising an uplifting cinematic experience to usher in the holiday season.