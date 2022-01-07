Gujarat’s investor summit postponed due to Covid surge

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel looks on as a health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a teenager, in Gandhinagar, India, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S Gujarat state government has decided to postpone the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The three-day biennial summit was planned in Gandhinagar from Monday (10) to attract investments and delegations from partner countries and CEOs of top companies were supposed to participate in the event.

“Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, after analysing the situation, has decided to postpone the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as of now, to stop the spread of the Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron among people of the state,” an official communication said on Thursday (6).

“The decision has been taken as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the world and the country”, the communication from the state chief minister’s office said.

On Wednesday )5), the daily Covid-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 26 last year with the addition of 3,350 infections, raising the state’s tally to 8,40,643.

Gujarat reported 50 new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 204.

(PTI)