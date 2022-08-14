Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 14, 2022
Guildhall light display marks 75 years of India independence

The lighting of the City of London Corporation’s headquarters also celebrates the strong trade links between the UK and India

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Guildhall, in the heart of the City of London, will be lit orange, white, and green on Monday (15) to mark the 75th anniversary of the independence of India.

The lighting of the City of London Corporation’s headquarters also celebrates the strong trade links between the UK and India – which account for £26 billion a year in goods and services – and the important role the 542,000-strong British-Indian community plays in the life of the capital.


City of London Corporation Policy Chairman Chris Hayward said: “We are proud to celebrate this landmark anniversary, the important role India has played in the past 75 years as the world’s largest democracy and the strong and developing trade links between the UK and India.

“I’d like to thank my fellow Common Councillors Rehana Ameer and Munsur Ali for supporting this celebration of our enduring friendship with India.”

Chair of the City Corporation’s Civic Affairs Sub-Committee, Edward Lord, said: “Lighting up Guildhall enables us not only to mark 75 years of India’s independence, but also to recognise the contribution of London’s long-established British-Indian community to making the capital such an economically thriving and culturally diverse place.”

