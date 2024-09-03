GSF Car Parts opens new branches in Ruislip, Stockton

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia is the executive chairman of GSF Car Parts

By: Pramod Thomas

CAR parts distributor GSF Car Parts has opened two new branches in Ruislip and Stockton as part of its nationwide expansion strategy.

These new branches bring the total number of GSF locations closer to 200, according to a statement.

The new Ruislip branch spans 6,424sqft and includes four vans and three bikes for delivery to local garages and click-and-collect customers. The branch has created 11 full-time jobs and will serve customers in West London.

“Opening our new branch in Ruislip is an exciting step for us and we’re honoured to have Executive Chairman, Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia join us to mark the occasion. This location allows us to strengthen our presence in West London, ensuring that local garages and customers have faster access to the parts they need,” said Matthew Ladmore, Ruislip branch manager.

The Stockton branch has 5,754sqft space and employs 14 full-time staff. Located in the Northeast, it is equipped with six vans to ensure efficient service to local customers. The branch is expected to enhance GSF’s operations across North East England.

Andy Gardner, Stockton branch manager, said that the new facility in Stockton will help GSF meet local demand more efficiently and maintain the service standards the company is known for.

With these new additions, GSF Car Parts now employs over 3,000 staff across the UK. The openings follow the recent launch of a new branch in Chessington and a regional distribution centre in Stockport, as well as a significant investment in a new 500,000 square foot national distribution centre in Wolverhampton.

Steve Horne, CEO of GSF Car Parts, said that the new branches are part of the company’s ongoing growth strategy to bring its product range and services closer to customers.

GSF Car Parts has been a key player in the automotive aftermarket sector since the late 1960s. Over the past five decades, the company has expanded its presence across the UK through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

In November 2021, GSF Car Parts unified the various local brands operating under The Parts Alliance into a single national brand under the GSF name.

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia, the executive chairman of GSF Car Parts, and his family co-invested in the company alongside private equity firm Epiris in October 2023. Ahluwalia is a pioneer in the automotive aftermarket industry, having founded Euro Car Parts. He is also the non-executive chairman of Dominus, a real estate and private equity business.