Vijay fans on social media reveal why he’s The Greatest Of All Time

The Tamil superstar adds to his impressive body of work with hotly anticipated movie, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), in which he plays a double role.

By: George A

THALAPATHY VIJAY is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. The Kollywood actor’s substantial global fan base has cemented his position as the leading actor in Tamil cinema.

He adds to his impressive body of work with hotly anticipated movie, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), in which he plays a double role. With the film scheduled to be released in cinemas on Thursday (5), Eastern Eye asked loyal fans of the star on X (Twitter) to pay tribute to their idol and chose the best replies.

@TheBOSSofMASS: He got success like no one has got. He faced problems like no one ever faced. He chooses scripts like no one ever does, and now has the guts to change his path, which no one even tries. Never an easy battle, but he won it all fighting like a true Thalapathy!

@filmglitzoffl: What makes Thalapathy Vijay the greatest of all time is his ability to keep the theatrical craze intact in the era of OTT. Nothing matches the euphoria of watching his film, first day, first show.

@Hari__VJ: His consistency in box office records. The only actor to have fans from six to 60 age group. Only man to create an awestruck crowd in a place with his presence! The greatest of all time.

@Karthick01988: Nobody faces criticism quite like him. He never backs off. He kept working hard with so much dedication, whenever he faced a lean patch. He had the courage to bounce back. That’s why Thalapathy is the greatest of all time.

@cinepromoters: One of the most expected movies of the year, The Greatest Of All Time, will be a sure shot blockbuster in Thalapathy’s filmography.

@jamunah_velu: The humblest actor in real life. The most versatile actor onscreen. The most successful actor in Kollywood, who loves his fans unconditionally and lives to make them happy.

@AshwanthYadaw: No matter how he is, Vijay always cares about his community. As an actor, he tries to promote good movies for his fans and makes them enjoyable. He really is the GOAT of Tamil cinema.

@king8antony: Thalapathy Vijay is the greatest of all time. The MGR era started only after Thyagaraja Bhagavathar stopped acting. Similarly, the Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth era started only after MGR quit cinema. But Thalapathy Vijay was able to make his era when two legends like Rajnikanth and Kamal were still acting.

@CoachKartShyam: His knowledge of the market and type of film he brings to that has become impeccable over the years. He’s learned lessons from the peaks and troughs. He actually cares about his following and tries to do right by them. Resilience. Inspiration. Responsibility.

@TvkThozhar: The way he showed how to overcome all the negativity. He converted all the negative stones thrown towards him into stepping-stones. His journey is inspiring to all humans around the world, irrespective of their fields. He is the GOAT.

@ramen_kang: In my opinion, he is a perfect example of never giving up. He started his career with low expectations and weak admiration from the audience. Even though he was hurt and became emotional by this, he didn’t give up. He continued till he achieved success. Pure dedication.

@Mr_Badboy07: He has seen everything in his life. Highs, lows, trolls, appreciation, fans, haters, success, failure, blockbusters, hits, average movies and flops. But he remains the same with his gentle and kind character. That makes him the greatest of all time.

@Makhesh2000: He started out as director SA Chandrashekar’s son but steadily climbed the ladder by himself through hard work and perseverance. He has risen from the ashes like a phoenix every time when he delivers a success after a flop. No wonder, he is the GOAT actors.

@prsnthprfct: More than 50 per cent of his films were with first time directors. He equipped himself with all possible crafts related to acting and put in hard work to give his best onscreen every single time. He always stands by the side of people when it comes to any social issues.

@Msdkarthivj1: When everyone was worried about cinema releases, this man came forward with his movie in theatres for fans during the end of Covid and brought audiences back.

@DevianSporshow: Thalapathy Vijay has played a variety of characters in diverse genres in his filmography. At 50, he’s challenging his age with films like Leo and now the GOAT movie, where he’s also essaying a deaged character of himself.

@KarthickR_Offi: I admire his versatility, dedication, charisma, humility, philanthropy, consistency, innovative performances, fan connection and significant impact on Tamil cinema. He is also an inspiring role model with his perseverance, passion, and commitment to excellence.

Of course, opinions may vary, but for fans, Thalapathy Vijay’s greatness is undeniable!

(The author posts on X at @GeorgeView)