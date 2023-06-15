Grant for books on Indian cinema announced

Two writers with compelling book ideas will receive a grant of 250000 and publishing support under the Film Ink programme of Film Companion and A Suitable Agency.

By: Mohnish Singh

A new book grant seeks to support and encourage original works focusing on inspiring lives and prominent moments in Indian cinematic history and in the process uncover various cultural moments – some well-known, some hidden from the public eye.

The jury comprises writer Balaji Vittal, author and journalist Deepanjana Pal, and film critic and journalist Uday Bhatia.

According to Anupama Chopra, founder of the entertainment journalism platform Film Companion, “Film Ink will enable more writers and more books that will delve into Indian cinema and hopefully inspire a new generation of artists, critics, and commentators.”

Hemali Sodhi, the founder of literary and brand consulting agency A Suitable Agency, said with Film Ink, “We aim to support talented writers who can chronicle the lives and the craft of some of the luminaries, and showcase some of the most iconic moments of Indian cinema”.

Indian citizens above 18 years are eligible for the grant. Applicants will have to submit a detailed original proposal based on Indian film culture, with a clear outline of which moment or artist from the Indian industry they will be interested in documenting.

Six shortlisted candidates will present their proposals to the jury, and finally, two writers will be selected to receive the grant. The last date for submission is August 15.