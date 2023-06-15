Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Grant for books on Indian cinema announced

Two writers with compelling book ideas will receive a grant of 250000 and publishing support under the Film Ink programme of Film Companion and A Suitable Agency.

Representative image

By: Mohnish Singh

A new book grant seeks to support and encourage original works focusing on inspiring lives and prominent moments in Indian cinematic history and in the process uncover various cultural moments – some well-known, some hidden from the public eye.

Two writers with compelling book ideas will receive a grant of 250000 and publishing support under the Film Ink programme of Film Companion and A Suitable Agency.

The jury comprises writer Balaji Vittal, author and journalist Deepanjana Pal, and film critic and journalist Uday Bhatia.

According to Anupama Chopra, founder of the entertainment journalism platform Film Companion, “Film Ink will enable more writers and more books that will delve into Indian cinema and hopefully inspire a new generation of artists, critics, and commentators.”

Hemali Sodhi, the founder of literary and brand consulting agency A Suitable Agency, said with Film Ink, “We aim to support talented writers who can chronicle the lives and the craft of some of the luminaries, and showcase some of the most iconic moments of Indian cinema”.

Indian citizens above 18 years are eligible for the grant. Applicants will have to submit a detailed original proposal based on Indian film culture, with a clear outline of which moment or artist from the Indian industry they will be interested in documenting.

Six shortlisted candidates will present their proposals to the jury, and finally, two writers will be selected to receive the grant. The last date for submission is August 15.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Jameela Jamil joins the voice cast of ‘Elio’
Entertainment
‘Khalnayak’ turns 30; Sanjay Dutt thanks Subhash Ghai for casting him
Entertainment
Alia jets off to Brazil for Tudum 2023
Entertainment
Theatre owners, trade experts predict bumper opening for ‘Adipurush’
Hollywood News
Trailer for Riz Ahmed’s futuristic fantasy film ‘Nimona’ out
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ records good advance booking for opening day
Entertainment
Irrfan and I were supposed to do ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: Kangana
Hollywood News
Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ bags nine nominations at…
NEWS
Nikesh Shukla: I wrote a Spider-Man
TELEVISION
Kapil Sharma’s former co-star attempts suicide on Facebook Live
FILM
‘Kantara 2’ to roll on August 27
Entertainment
‘Citadel’ needs time to grow, says Amazon Studios
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW