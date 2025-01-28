Skip to content
Grammys 2025: Know all about the performers, top nominees and more

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will bring together the biggest names in music for an evening of talent and purpose

grammys -2025

Music’s brightest stars unite for the unforgettable Grammys 2025

Instagram/GRAMMY.com
Pooja Pillai
Jan 28, 2025
Get ready for an unforgettable night as the 67th Annual Grammy Awards take centre stage on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the legendary Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year’s show is bigger than ever, packed with electrifying performances, intense competition, and a powerful mission to support wildfire relief efforts in California. With music’s brightest stars coming together for a night of celebration and purpose, here’s everything you need to know about the event that promises to make headlines!

Who’s performing?

The Grammys 2025 stage is set to shine with performances from some of music’s brightest stars, promising an unforgettable evening.

  • Billie Eilish: With seven nominations, the multi-Grammy winner is all set to mesmerise audiences with her haunting melodies and raw, emotive vocals.
  • Shakira: Nominated for Best Latin Pop Album, the global sensation will light up the stage with her vibrant presence and electrifying performance.
  • Charli XCX: Leading the pack with eight nominations, her bold and electrifying performance is one of the night’s most anticipated moments.
  • Sabrina Carpenter: A fan favourite, she’ll deliver her chart-topping hit Espresso, which is heavily favoured for Record of the Year.
  • Chappell Roan: The frontrunner for Best New Artist will perform her breakout anthem Good Luck, Babe!
  • Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Doechii, and Raye: These rising stars, all nominees, will bring fresh talent and artistry to the Grammy stage.
In addition to these confirmed acts, rumours of a surprise duet between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars—performing their Song of the Year-nominated track Die with a Smile—have fuelled much excitement and anticipation for the evening.

Major contenders
The Grammy Awards are known for their nail-biting competition, and this year is no exception.

Album of the year:

The nominees represent an eclectic mix of genres and styles, with two frontrunners standing out:
  • Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter
  • Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft
  • Charli XCX’s Brat
  • Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poet’s Department
  • Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet
  • Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4
  • André 3000’s New Blue Sun
Industry buzz suggests a close race between Beyoncé and Billie Eilish. Beyoncé, with 11 nominations, is vying for her long-overdue Album of the Year win, while Billie Eilish’s emotional and dynamic album is also a strong contender.

Record of the year:

  • Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso
  • Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather
  • Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us
  • Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ’Em
  • Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight
  • Charli XCX’s 360
  • Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe!
  • The Beatles’ Now and Then
Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso is the fan favourite to win, but Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather and Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ’Em could pull off an upset.


Best new artist:

This category is brimming with emerging talents, but one name stands out:
  • Chappell Roan (fan favourite)
  • Benson Boone
  • Teddy Swims
  • Raye
  • Doechii
Chappell Roan’s breakout year and critically acclaimed debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess make her the standout favourite for this award.


When and where to watch

For fans across the globe, the Grammys 2025 will be broadcast live:

US Viewers: Tune in on CBS or stream on the official Grammy website.
UK Viewers: Watch live on Monday, February 3, at 12:00 AM GMT through platforms like Paramount+.


A night of purpose

This year’s Grammy Awards go beyond music, focusing on supporting communities affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy has pledged over $3.2 million to provide emergency aid for musicians, professionals, and residents impacted by the fires.

In a statement, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, highlighted the dual purpose of the event:

"This year’s Grammys will not only celebrate artistic excellence but also serve as a testament to the power of music in uplifting and rebuilding communities in need."

Why you should tune In

The 2025 Grammy Awards are geared up to deliver a night of electrifying music, star-studded glamour, and impactful moments. From Beyoncé’s potential historic win to Billie Eilish’s continued dominance and Sabrina Carpenter’s breakout success, the night is set to make history. Add to that the star-studded performances and heartfelt tributes, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a truly iconic event.

Make sure you grab your popcorn (or coffee for UK viewers) and get ready for one of the most anticipated nights in entertainment!

Mark your calendars: February 2, 2025

billie eilishcharli xcxlady gagashakirataylor swiftthe beatleswildfire relief effortsgrammy awards 2025grammys 2025

