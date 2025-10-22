Grace Wales Bonner becomes first Black woman to lead Hermès menswear and promises bold new vision for the iconic French brand

Highlights:

British designer Grace Wales Bonner named Hermès men’s creative director

First Black woman to lead design at a major European fashion house

Replaces Véronique Nichanian after 37 years at the helm

Debut Hermès collection expected in January 2027

Will continue her own label alongside Hermès role

Well, it’s official: Hermès has found its new menswear chief. It’s Grace Wales Bonner. She’s 35, from London, and she’s taking over from a legend, Véronique Nichanian, after 37 years. It also means Wales Bonner is the first Black woman to ever lead design at a major European house, and the whole industry is wondering what she’ll change.

Why Grace Wales Bonner’s Hermès role matters

Hermès is all about tradition and timeless pieces. Wales Bonner, however, does her own thing. Think sharp suits mixed with track jackets. Her work is packed with ideas about culture and identity. She’s the one who dressed Lewis Hamilton, FKA Twigs, and Jeff Goldblum.

What to expect from Hermès under Wales Bonner

Her first collection for Hermès isn’t due until January 2027, giving her a full runway to shape the ‘Hermès man’ in her vision. It could feature sharp suits with quiet nods to music, diaspora, and ritual, yet be smart, wearable statements that feel contemporary without abandoning the house’s classic DNA. Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Hermès’ general artistic director, said Wales Bonner’s perspective will “meld the house’s heritage with a confident look on the now.”

Balancing her own label and Hermès

She started her own label right out of college back in 2014, and people took notice fast. Since then, she’s teamed up with Adidas, put on shows at the Serpentine Galleries, and even got an MBE. She knows how to blend smart design with real craft. Running her own brand and this new Hermès role is a huge task.

Fans and fashion insiders react

The response has been immediate. Vogue highlighted Hermès’ unexpected choice, noting insiders had anticipated an internal promotion. For the fashion world, it’s a rare win, isn’t it? A fresh voice at a heritage house that respects the past while nudging the present forward. Wales Bonner herself said she feels “deeply honoured” and called the role “a dream realised.”

Nichanian will present her final Hermès menswear collection in Paris in January, leaving a legacy of decades of refined style. Then Wales Bonner steps in, ready to add her own layer of culture, craft, and confidence to one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses.