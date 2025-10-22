Skip to content
Grace Wales Bonner becomes first Black woman to lead Hermès menswear and promises bold new vision for the iconic French brand

The British designer takes over from Véronique Nichanian after 37 years.

Grace Wales Bonner

Luxury fashion insiders react to Wales Bonner’s historic appointment at Hermès

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • British designer Grace Wales Bonner named Hermès men’s creative director
  • First Black woman to lead design at a major European fashion house
  • Replaces Véronique Nichanian after 37 years at the helm
  • Debut Hermès collection expected in January 2027
  • Will continue her own label alongside Hermès role

Well, it’s official: Hermès has found its new menswear chief. It’s Grace Wales Bonner. She’s 35, from London, and she’s taking over from a legend, Véronique Nichanian, after 37 years. It also means Wales Bonner is the first Black woman to ever lead design at a major European house, and the whole industry is wondering what she’ll change.

Luxury fashion insiders react to Wales Bonner’s historic appointment at Hermès Getty Images


Why Grace Wales Bonner’s Hermès role matters

Hermès is all about tradition and timeless pieces. Wales Bonner, however, does her own thing. Think sharp suits mixed with track jackets. Her work is packed with ideas about culture and identity. She’s the one who dressed Lewis Hamilton, FKA Twigs, and Jeff Goldblum.

Wales Bonner’s past collaborations with Adidas and MoMA exhibitions highlight her creative rangeGetty Images


What to expect from Hermès under Wales Bonner

Her first collection for Hermès isn’t due until January 2027, giving her a full runway to shape the ‘Hermès man’ in her vision. It could feature sharp suits with quiet nods to music, diaspora, and ritual, yet be smart, wearable statements that feel contemporary without abandoning the house’s classic DNA. Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Hermès’ general artistic director, said Wales Bonner’s perspective will “meld the house’s heritage with a confident look on the now.”

Grace Wales Bonner becomes first Black woman to lead Hermès mensweaGetty Images


Balancing her own label and Hermès

She started her own label right out of college back in 2014, and people took notice fast. Since then, she’s teamed up with Adidas, put on shows at the Serpentine Galleries, and even got an MBE. She knows how to blend smart design with real craft. Running her own brand and this new Hermès role is a huge task.

Grace Wales Bonner and Lewis Hamilton attend The Fashion Awards 2023Getty Images


Fans and fashion insiders react

The response has been immediate. Vogue highlighted Hermès’ unexpected choice, noting insiders had anticipated an internal promotion. For the fashion world, it’s a rare win, isn’t it? A fresh voice at a heritage house that respects the past while nudging the present forward. Wales Bonner herself said she feels “deeply honoured” and called the role “a dream realised.”

Nichanian will present her final Hermès menswear collection in Paris in January, leaving a legacy of decades of refined style. Then Wales Bonner steps in, ready to add her own layer of culture, craft, and confidence to one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses.

grace wales bonnermenswearluxury fashionbritish designershermès

