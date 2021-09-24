GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less than two months

The physician managed to defraud such a huge amount of money in just 41 days. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

IN a ‘significant’ abuse of trust, a GP has embezzled more than £1million in less than two months.

After cheating and defrauding a healthcare group of such a huge amount of money, Dr Rumi Chhapia now faces a jail sentence.

Reports suggest that the 45-year-old from from Southsea, Hampshire, took advantage after a fellow director went off sick.

In his absence, the physician got access to business accounts, which is how he managed to defraud such a huge amount of money in just 41 days.

At the Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, he was charged with fraud. Standing in the dock, Chhapia pleaded guilty.

Prosecutor Lucy Linington told the court: “In a 41-day period this defendant has embezzled £1,133,704.50.

“And at the time of this offence he was an appointed director of what is otherwise known as the Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance Limited.”

Known as the PPCA, it is a group of 16 GP surgeries which provide out-of-hours care for Portsmouth.

Linington added: ‘At the time of this offence a director was signed off sick and therefore gave doctor Chhapia the freedom and the permission at that stage to have access to the business accounts of the PPCA.’

However, Chhapia has since repaid £233,000, magistrates were told, but almost £904,000 is still outstanding.

Chhapia was told that his offence was so serious that he must be sentenced at the Crown Court. He was released on bail and is expected to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 22.