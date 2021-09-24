Website Logo
  • Friday, September 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

News

GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less than two months

The physician managed to defraud such a huge amount of money in just 41 days. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

IN a ‘significant’ abuse of trust, a GP has embezzled more than £1million in less than two months.

After cheating and defrauding a healthcare group of such a huge amount of money, Dr Rumi Chhapia now faces a jail sentence.

Reports suggest that the 45-year-old from from Southsea, Hampshire, took advantage after a fellow director went off sick.

In his absence, the physician got access to business accounts, which is how he managed to defraud such a huge amount of money in just 41 days.

At the Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, he was charged with fraud. Standing in the dock, Chhapia pleaded guilty.

Prosecutor Lucy Linington told the court: “In a 41-day period this defendant has embezzled £1,133,704.50.

“And at the time of this offence he was an appointed director of what is otherwise known as the Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance Limited.”

Known as the PPCA, it is a group of 16 GP surgeries which provide out-of-hours care for Portsmouth.

Linington added: ‘At the time of this offence a director was signed off sick and therefore gave doctor Chhapia the freedom and the permission at that stage to have access to the business accounts of the PPCA.’

However, Chhapia has since repaid £233,000, magistrates were told, but almost £904,000 is still outstanding.

Chhapia was told that his offence was so serious that he must be sentenced at the Crown Court. He was released on bail and is expected to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 22.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Biden hosts India, Australia, Japan for Quad summit
WORLD
Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen
US
Kamala Harris ‘suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism’
News
Love Island star Priya Gopaldas urge youngsters to get Covid-19 jab
News
US sending another 2.5 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh
News
India: Gangster killed in courtroom, killers in lawyers’ guise neutralised
WORLD
Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China
News
Harris stresses importance of free and open Indo-Pacific during meeting with Modi
News
UK police arrest suspect in murder of teacher Sabina Nessa
News
New security treaty win-win for India
UK
Free glasses for pupils in school to boost literacy
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka shaman dies of Covid after touting ‘blessed’ water cure
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less…
Rithvik Dhanjani on the evil eye: I don’t actively believe…
Biden hosts India, Australia, Japan for Quad summit
From Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhraman, Amazon Prime…
Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen
Kamala Harris ‘suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism’