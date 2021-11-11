Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466

CRICKET

Government to ‘step in’ if Yorkshire, ECB do not take ‘real action’

Azeem Rafiq, former player of Yorkshire. (Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

IF Yorkshire and the ECB fail to take “real action” in the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal then the UK government is ready to “step in”.

An investigation followed by a report found former Yorkshire player Rafiq was a vactim of “racial harassment and bullying” but the county club said it will not take disciplinary action against anyone.

Reacting to it, sports and culture minister Chris Philp said this was “unacceptable”.

“Parliament is watching, the government is watching and the country is watching,” he said.

“We expect real action and the government stands ready to step in and take action if they do not put their own house in order.”

Philp was responding to an Urgent Question in the House of Commons on Tuesday (9). He called on the rest of the Yorkshire board to resign too after chairman Roger Hutton along with two others stepped down last week.

“If there is anybody left from that regime, they should resign as well,” he said.

Philp also called for the investigation to be made public to allow the country and parliament to “fully scrutinise them” and to “restore the public’s belief” in the sport.

“The conduct of Yorkshire Cricket Club in this matter, by trying to brush it under the carpet and ignore it, is completely unacceptable,” Philp said.

“The conduct of the cricket club has no justification whatsoever, it is disgraceful, and we unreservedly condemn it.

“Where players are found to have committed acts of racism they should suffer consequences.”

In September 2020, for the first time Rafiq went public about his experiences at Yorkshire, which also left hime close to taking his own life.

Yorkshire set up an independent inquiry which a year later the club released its own summarised version of the report and said no one would be disciplined at the club involved in the racism row.

The report was criticised after it was found that a racist term about Rafiq’s heritage was repeatedly used towards him at Yorkshire but the club concluded it to be “friendly and good-natured banter”.

After Hutton resigned, Lord Patel took over, apologised to Rafiq and praised him for his “bravery” as a whistleblower.

Further details may emerge at a Department for Culture, Media and Sport hearing on 16 November.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Rohit Sharma named new India T20 captain
CRICKET
England agree to play postponed T20Is in Pakistan next year
CRICKET
Yorkshire suspend coach Gale for historical tweet
HEADLINE STORY
Moeen Ali hopes Yorkshire racism row will lead to change
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan ’emperor’ Babar ready to conquer world
HEADLINE STORY
Lord Patel praises Rafiq for speaking out on racism
Sports
Australia to tour Pakistan for first time in 24 years
Sports
English cricket can be ‘stronger’ after racism row – ECB chief
HEADLINE STORY
Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country
HEADLINE STORY
India eliminated from T20 World Cup
Sports
South Africa exit T20 World Cup despite win, England and Australia enter semis
CRICKET
Yorkshire launches investigation after another player alleges racial abuse
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Government to ‘step in’ if Yorkshire, ECB do not take…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan…
Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy team…
Netflix announces premiere date for R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla…
Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Rati Agnihotri to present Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s…
Theranos lab director says its technology was a ‘failure from…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE