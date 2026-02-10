Government awards record contracts to 157 solar projects across England, Scotland and Wales

Highlights

West Burton becomes largest solar farm to win government contract amid Lincolnshire community concerns.

Solar provided over 6 per cent of Britain's electricity last year, reaching 40 per cent during peak July periods. Government targeting 45GW solar capacity by 2030, up from 21GW in autumn 2025.

The government has awarded contracts to a record number of renewable energy projects, including 157 solar developments across England, Scotland and Wales, boosting Britain's clean power ambitions while potentially sparking local opposition.

The solar farms secured 4.9 gigawatts of capacity, significantly higher than 3.3GW across 93 projects in the previous 2024 auction. All projects have already received planning permission and are scheduled for delivery within the next few years.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said "By backing solar and onshore wind at scale, we're driving bills down for good and protecting families, businesses, and our country from the fossil fuel rollercoaster controlled by petrostates and dictators."

Clean power push

The contracts form part of the government's goal for at least 95 per cent of Great Britain's electricity to come from clean sources by 2030, including renewables like solar and wind plus nuclear energy.

The government targets at least 45GW of solar power capacity by 2030, up from 21GW in autumn 2025.

Last year, solar energy provided over 6 per cent of Britain's electricity, rising above 40 per cent during some half-hour periods in July.

While solar cannot be relied upon year-round particularly during short, dull winter days, it complements wind power, especially during summer months when wind speeds tend lower.

Other renewable projects receiving contracts include onshore wind developments, mainly in Scotland, and a small number of tidal power projects.

In January, the government announced contracts for record offshore wind supply, widely regarded as the backbone of Britain's future clean power system.

Local opposition

However, some communities oppose large developments near their homes. The West Burton solar farm planned for the Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire border has become the largest ever to win government contract, but local opponents fear it could cause "mass industrialisation" of the countryside.

Climate and clean energy groups have broadly welcomed the results as a major step forward for the solar industry, viewing solar as a relatively cheap method to reduce Britain's fossil fuel reliance during summer months.

The government also wants more batteries and storage systems to utilise solar energy outside sunny periods.

Most analysts maintain serious doubts about whether the government will meet its 2030 clean power target.

The Conservatives, who have previously accused the government's clean power target of pushing up energy bills, have been asked for comment.