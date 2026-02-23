Goa spiritual festival draws thousands, HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji graces grand gathering

Thousands of devotees gathered at Calangute Beach on Saturday, 21 February, for the grand Goa Spiritual Festival 2026, transforming the coastline into a vibrant centre of faith, unity and cultural harmony.

The Kumbh-style spiritual congregation took place in the sacred presence of Padma Shri Brahmeshanand Acharya, alongside UK-based spiritual leader Rajrajeshwar Guruji and several revered Mahants and saints from across India.

The festival featured mass yoga sessions, a marathon dedicated to spirituality and unity, and a sacred holy bathing ceremony conducted by esteemed saints. Devotees from across the country assembled in large numbers, reinforcing Goa’s growing identity as a hub for spirituality and wellness tourism.

HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji attended the festival at the invitation of Pujya Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji, marking a significant moment of spiritual collaboration between Indian and UK-based faith leaders.

Inaugration of Goa Fest Eastern Eye

Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Unveiled in Sanguem

On the auspicious occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, inaugurated the Goa Spiritual Festival and unveiled a magnificent Smarak dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sanguem.

Described as the tallest memorial of its kind in Goa, the monument stands as a proud symbol of history, self-respect and inspiration. Addressing the gathering in the presence of Pujya Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji, ministers Shri Subhash Phal Dessai and Shri Digambar Kamat, revered saints and citizens, Dr. Sawant reaffirmed the Government of Goa’s commitment to preserving temples, heritage and spiritual traditions while promoting cultural and spiritual tourism.

He noted that the memorial embodies the ideals of Swarajya, good governance and cultural protection championed by Shivaji Maharaj, inspiring future generations.

World Book of Records Honour for Samudra Aarti

In another significant moment during the celebrations, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant was honoured with the World Book of Records UK recognition, presented by HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji.

The honour was conferred as part of the formal process of including the “Samudra Aarti” (Sea Aarti), organised along Goa’s coastline, in the World Book of Records. The ceremony was attended by Union Minister, Government of India, Shripad Naik, along with Dr. Tithi Bhalla, Soma Roy and other distinguished guests.

The Samudra Aarti initiative has emerged as a powerful blend of devotion and coastal heritage, further elevating Goa’s spiritual profile on both the national and international stage.