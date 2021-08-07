Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628

HEADLINE STORY

GMB’s Dr Amir Khan contacts police over increasing online abuse and death threats

FILE PHOTO: Dr Amir Khan (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

NHS doctor Amir Khan, who regularly appears on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, has revealed that he has sought police help after he was bombarded with a series of vile messages and death threats online, said recent reports.

 

Khan recently revealed that he has been receiving abusive messages over the past 18 months, which he believes are due to his stance as being pro-Covid vaccines.

“I’ve had so much trolling and online abuse,” Daily Star quoted Khan in a report on Friday (6).

Strongly condemning the death threats he has been receiving, the Bradford-based GP and a familiar face on ITV daytime programmes have called on trolls to stop attacking him just because “he thinks different”.

“Everybody has the choice to get the vaccine or not. If you don’t take it, that’s your choice. Don’t threaten me with violence or death because I think different to you,”  he said.

Being a victim of online trolling since the start of the pandemic, Khan said that earlier he used to take them personally and had “sleepless nights” over it. 

“I’d be out for food with my friends and I couldn’t think of anything other than these awful messages I’d been getting,” Khan said.

Khan felt that lately, the threats have gotten “very personal and gone a step too far”.

“Some really personal attacks. Just the other day someone sent me a DM on Instagram telling me that they’re going to ‘kill me’ or ‘it won’t be safe to leave my house’,” he said, adding that he has “reported all this stuff to the police”.

The medic, who has worked for the NHS for over 17 years, believes the abuse comes from people who are “victims of misinformation” and have fallen down a “rabbit hole” of conspiracy theories.

Earlier this year, TV star  Lorraine Kelly hit out at online trolls for abusing Khan. She said she was “furious” that he had been targeted by so-called anti-vaxxers.

As per the latest data, 58.3 per cent of the UK population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. While a majority of the population flocked to the vaccine centres when it was time for their age group,  a large section of society have developed anti-vax views since the start of the pandemic, reports said.

Khan has recently celebrated the release of the paperback edition of his book, The Doctor Will See You Now.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win gold in Olympics
INDIA
India shows greenlight to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine
News
Mother ‘instantly knew’ her son was behind knife attack and was shot dead
News
UK warns Britons in Afghanistan to leave immediately
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain arrives
News
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven months
News
London mayor wants to make not wearing a mask on Tube a criminal…
Olympics
Olympics: Britain beat India to win women’s hockey bronze
Olympics
India wrestler Ravi Dahiya bags Olympic silver, goes down fighting in final
News
India moves to amber list as UK eases travel restrictions
Olympics
India creates history, wins Olympic hockey medal after 41 years
INDIA
Protests as low-caste girl raped, killed in India’s capital
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympic Games: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other B-Town celebs…
7.5m vaccine doses from the US not sufficient for India,…
India’s Bajrang Punia wins bronze in wrestling
Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win gold in Olympics
Shero first look: Sunny Leone stuns us in a never-seen-before…
GMB’s Dr Amir Khan contacts police over increasing online abuse…