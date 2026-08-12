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Global Youth Festival 2026 draws 2,000 to Harrow for a celebration of happiness and wellbeing

More than 2,000 people joined the SRMD UK event, which blended spirituality, creativity and contemporary wellbeing experiences under the theme “Hack Your Happiness”, with Asian Media Group serving as the official media partner.

Global Youth Festival 2026 draws 2,000 to Harrow for a celebration of happiness and wellbeing

Scenes from the festival

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaAug 12, 2026

More than 2,000 people gathered at Harrow Leisure Centre on Sunday (9) for the Global Youth Festival – London Edition 2026, turning the venue into a vibrant celebration of wellbeing, spirituality, creativity and community.

Held under the theme “Hack Your Happiness”, the day-long festival brought together young people, families and members of the wider community for an innovative programme combining ancient wisdom with contemporary approaches to wellbeing.

The festival formed a major highlight of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s UK Dharmayatra, which ran from August 7 to 10 and included spiritual discourses, devotional gatherings and interactions with devotees and young people.

Scenes from the festivalMahesh Liloriya

Organised by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) UK, the Global Youth Festival offered more than 50 curated experiences, with participants exploring how dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins influence happiness and everyday wellbeing.

Rather than presenting wellbeing simply as a concept, the festival invited participants to experience it.

Four immersive zones – Dopamine District, Oxytocin Oasis, Serotonin Springs and Endorphin Estate – featured activities ranging from aerial yoga, chocolate meditation, sound experiences and dance workshops to simulators, creative spaces and interactive challenges.

Scenes from the festivalMahesh Liloriya

The underlying message was that happiness need not be pursued only through external achievements or momentary stimulation; greater self-awareness, meaningful relationships, physical wellbeing and a sense of purpose can help individuals navigate modern life more positively.

The concept particularly resonated with young participants, combining spirituality and self-development with experiences presented in a contemporary and accessible format.

Among the major attractions were a Keynote Masterclass, Leaders’ Panel, EDM Yoga, Aqua Sound Bath, InnerVerse 2.0 and a Coffee Rave.

Music also became a bridge between tradition and a new generation.

Scenes from the festivalMahesh Liloriya

London-based international vocalist Bhavik Haria brought devotional music into the festival environment through his Bollywood & Bhajan Jam. Known for his Keep Bhajans Alive initiative, Haria’s performance combined the heritage of bhajans with a contemporary presentation, drawing an enthusiastic response and reflecting the festival’s wider effort to connect generations.

The festival was preceded by two evenings of spiritual programmes with Pujya Gurudevshri on August 7 and 8.

Addressing gatherings at Byron Hall, Harrow Leisure Centre, Pujya Gurudevshri shared practical spiritual insights on the mind, self-awareness and purposeful living. His discourses encouraged audiences to look within, challenge limiting beliefs and cultivate greater clarity, compassion and inner peace.

His special English session, “Rewrite Your Inner Script”, also carried forward the central message of the weekend – that lasting change begins with understanding and transforming one’s inner world.

Scenes from the festivalMahesh Liloriya

Asian Media Group (AMG), publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat, served as the Official Media Partner of Global Youth Festival – London Edition 2026, supporting the initiative through its print and digital platforms.

The successful conclusion of the festival marked more than simply the end of a packed weekend. For the thousands who participated, the message was one that extended beyond Harrow Leisure Centre: happiness can be understood, cultivated and shared – and spirituality can remain deeply relevant to the way a new generation lives, connects and finds purpose.

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