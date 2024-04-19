  • Friday, April 19, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Glastonbury’s Shangri-La announces festival’s first dedicated South Asian space

The six-stage line-up was announced earlier today on April 19, continuing the same theme as last year, “Everything (Still) Must Go, Pt 2, The Sequel.”

Representational Image (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Glastonbury’s Shangri-La has announced its 2024 line-ups and unveiled a brand-new stage, Arrivals, due to feature in the South East corner field for the first time this year.

The new area will be programmed, designed, and built by an entirely South Asian team, as a collaboration between Dialled In, Going South, and Daytimers, offering a “sensory” and “audio-visual” experience with a stage design both nostalgic and futuristic, a press release explains. It will be part of the Shangri-La area of the festival site in Somerset from 26-30 June.

Arrivals’ line-up includes Anish Kumar, Baalti, Nabihah Iqbal, Gracie T, Nikki Nair, Bobby Friction, and Raji Rags in 2024.

“This is a seminal moment for UK Festival culture,” says BBC Asian Network presenter Bobby Friction, who called the opening of Arrivals “a dream come true”.

“South Asian and British Asian music have had their own small festivals over the years and some Asian artists have performed in the big gatherings that are now a quintessential part of a British Summer, but a full-on Glastonbury space dedicated to South Asian music, beats and DJs for the entire festival? That’s just crazy,” he said.

Earlier this year, London’s Southbank Centre announced a new South Asian music event series taking place in the spring, featuring performances from Anu, Vedic Roots, and more.

The six-stage line-up was announced earlier today on April 19, continuing the same theme as last year, “Everything (Still) Must Go, Pt 2, The Sequel.”

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Squid Game 2’, ‘Cobra Kai S6’ to release in second half of 2024
NEWS
School board cancells openly gay ‘30 Rock’ actor’s talk over his ‘lifestyle’
NEWS
‘I’ve not gone under the knife’: Rajkummar Rao on plastic surgery rumours
Entertainment
Taylor Swift’s London connection: A timeline of her dramatic relationships
NEWS
‘Trap’ Trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s new film lets a serial killer loose at a pop…
NEWS
Actors can contribute to society through cinema: Raveena Tandon
NEWS
‘Christmas Karma’: Gurinder Chadha announces new film; Kunal Nayyar to lead
Entertainment
Scorsese’s next two films to be ‘Life of Jesus’ and biopic on Sinatra
NEWS
Cannes to award honourary Palme d’Or to anime house Studio Ghibli
NEWS
Riz Ahmed joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s untitled film
NEWS
Aamir Khan deepfake video: Police register FIR against unidentified person
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Launch Fashion Label Ehaab Couture

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW