Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up, stage splits & stage times

Several prominent artists will be performing at Glastonbury 2024on Saturday, as the second day of music gets underway at the world-famous festival.
Coldplay will be taking to the Pyramid Stage from 10pm until 11.45pm on Saturday 29 June, with country pop superstar Shania Twain, Eric Prydz and American singer SZA also among the major acts to perform over the weekend. Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.
The Saturday performance marks the British band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016, and it will see them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.
What’s the lineup and who’s headlining this year?
Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival and Shania Twain will take the Legends Slot. Little Simz, Burna Boy, K-pop boyband Seventeen, Idles, Disclosure, The National, Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Dean, Anne-Marie, The Last Dinner Party and Camila Cabello will also be performing.
Below we have mentioned all the timings from Worthy Farm’s five biggest stages.
Friday June 28
Pyramid Stage
Dua Lipa 10pm– 11.45pm
LCD Soundsystem 7.45 – 9pm
PJ Harvey 6pm – 7pm
Paul Heaton 4.15pm – 5.15pm
Seventeen 2.45pm – 3.45pm
Olivia Dean 1.15pm – 2.15pm
Squeeze noon – 12.45pm
Other Stage
Idles 10.15pm – 11.30pm
D-Block Europe 8.30pm – 9.30pm
Anne-Marie 6.45pm – 7.45pm
Bombay Bicycle Club 5.15pm – 6.15pm
Confidence Man 3.45pm – 4.45pm
Headie One 2.15pm – 3.15pm
The Snuts 1pm – 1.45pm
Annie Mac 11.30am – 12:30pm
West Holts
Jungle 10.15pm – 11.45pm
Heilung 8.15pm – 9.30pm
Danny Brown 6.30pm – 7.30pm
Sugababes 4.55pm – 5.55pm
Noname 3.30pm – 4.25pm
Squid 2pm – 3pm
Asha Puthli 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Sofia Kourtesis 11am – noon
Woodsies
Jamie xx 22:30 – 23:45
Sampha 21:00 – 22:00
Declan Mckenna 19:30 – 20:30
Arlo Parks 18:00 – 19:00
The Vaccines 16:30 – 17:30
Kenya Grace 15:15 – 16:00
Remi Wolf 14:00 – 14:45
Lambrini Girls 12:45 – 13:30
Voice Of Baceprot 11:30 – 12:15
Park Stage
Fontaines DC 11pm – 12.15am
King Krule 9.15pm – 10.15pm
Aurora 7.30pm – 8.30pm
Dexys 6pm – 7pm
This Is The Kit 4.30pm – 5.30pm
The Mary Wallopers 3.15pm – 4pm
Barry Can’t Swim 2pm – 2.45pm
Moonchild Sanelly 12.45pm – 1.30pm
Lynks 11.30am – 12.10pm
Saturday June 29
Pyramid Stage
Coldplay 9.45pm – 11.45pm
Little Simz 7.45pm – 8.45pm
Michael Kiwanuka 5.45pm – 6.45pm
Keane 4pm– 5pm
Cyndi Lauper 2.30pm – 3.30pm
Ayra Starr 1.15pm – 2pm
Femi Kuti noon – 12.45pm
Other Stage
Disclosure 10.30pm – 11.45pm
The Streets 8.30pm – 9.30pm
Camila Cabello 6.45pm– 7.45pm
Bloc Party 5.15pm – 6.15pm
The Last Dinner Party 3.45pm – 4.45pm
Tems 2.15pm – 3.15pm
The Staves 1pm – 1.45pm
Jamie Webster 11.45am – 12.30pm
West Holts
Jessie Ware 10.15pm – 11.45pm
Masego 8.30pm – 9.30pm
Black Pumas 7pm – 8pm
Nitin Sawhney 5.30pm – 6.30pm
Corinne Bailey Rae 4pm – 5pm
Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy 2.30pm – 3.30pm
The Skatalites 1pm – 2pm
47soul 11.30am – 12.30pm
Woodsies
Gossip 10.30pm – 11.45pm
Sleaford Mods 9pm – 10pm
Yard Act 7.30pm– 8.30pm
TBA 6pm – 7pm
Fat White Family 4.30pm – 5.30pm
Soccer Mommy 3.15pm – 4pm
Mannequin Pussy 2pm – 2.45pm
High Vis 12.45pm – 1.30pm
Kneecap 11.30am – 12.15pm
Park Stage
Peggy Gou 11pm – 12.15am
Orbital 9.15pm – 10.15pm
The Breeders 7.30pm – 8.30pm
Lankum 6pm – 7pm
Arooj Aftab 4.30pm – 5.30pm
Otoboke Beaver 3.15pm – 4pm
Bar Italia 2pm – 2.45pm
Kara Jackson 12.45pm – 1.30pm
Johnny Flynn 11.10am – 12.10pm
Sunday June 30
Pyramid Stage
SZA 9.30pm – 11.15pm
Burna Boy 7.30pm – 8.30pm
Janelle Monae 5.45pm – 6.45pm
Shania Twain 3.45pm – 5pm
Paloma Faith 1.45pm – 2.45pm
Seasick Steve 12.30pm – 1.15pm
Interlinked Ballet 11.30am – noon
Other Stage
The National 9.45pm – 11.15pm
Two Door Cinema Club 7.45pm – 8.45pm
Avril Lavigne 6pm – 7pm
Nothing But Thieves 4.30pm – 5.30pm
James 3pm – 4pm
Soft Play 1.45pm – 2.30pm
Rachel Chinouriri 12.30pm – 1.15pm
The Zutons 11.15am – noon
West Holts
Justice 10pm– 11.15pm
Nia Archives 8pm – 9pm
Brittany Howard 6.30pm – 7.30pm
Jordan Rakei 5pm– 6pm
Steel Pulse 3.30pm – 4.30pm
Balming Tiger 2pm – 3pm
Jalen Ngonda 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Matthew Halsall 11am – noon
Woodsies
James Blake 21:30 – 22:45
Romy 20:00 – 21:00
Kim Gordon 18:30 – 19:30
Alvvays 17:00 – 18:00
Blondshell 15:30 – 16:30
Newdad 14:00 – 15:00
The Ks 12:30 – 13:30
Jayahadadream 11:15 – noon
Park Stage
London Grammar 9.15pm – 10.30pm
Ghetts 7.30pm – 8.30pm
Mount Kimbie 6pm – 7pm
Baxter Dury 4.30pm – 5.30pm
Mdou Moctar 3.15pm – 4pm
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets 2pm – 2.45pm
Lime Garden 12.45pm – 1.30pm
Problem Patterns 11.30am – 12.15pm
Can you watch Glastonbury on TV?
Loads of Glasto sets are available to watch live via BBC iPlayer.
How much are Glastonbury tickets?
Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 cost £360 (including a £5 booking fee), which was up from 2023’s £340. As for 2025, we might reasonably expect ticket prices to increase again, but this hasn’t been confirmed.