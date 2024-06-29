Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up, stage splits & stage times

Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Several prominent artists will be performing at Glastonbury 2024 on Saturday, as the second day of music gets underway at the world-famous festival.

Coldplay will be taking to the Pyramid Stage from 10pm until 11.45pm on Saturday 29 June, with country pop superstar Shania Twain, Eric Prydz and American singer SZA also among the major acts to perform over the weekend. Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

The Saturday performance marks the British band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016, and it will see them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

What’s the lineup and who’s headlining this year?

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival and Shania Twain will take the Legends Slot. Little Simz, Burna Boy, K-pop boyband Seventeen, Idles, Disclosure, The National, Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Dean, Anne-Marie, The Last Dinner Party and Camila Cabello will also be performing.

Below we have mentioned all the timings from Worthy Farm’s five biggest stages.

Friday June 28

Pyramid Stage

Dua Lipa 10pm– 11.45pm

LCD Soundsystem 7.45 – 9pm

PJ Harvey 6pm – 7pm

Paul Heaton 4.15pm – 5.15pm

Seventeen 2.45pm – 3.45pm

Olivia Dean 1.15pm – 2.15pm

Squeeze noon – 12.45pm

Other Stage

Idles 10.15pm – 11.30pm

D-Block Europe 8.30pm – 9.30pm

Anne-Marie 6.45pm – 7.45pm

Bombay Bicycle Club 5.15pm – 6.15pm

Confidence Man 3.45pm – 4.45pm

Headie One 2.15pm – 3.15pm

The Snuts 1pm – 1.45pm

Annie Mac 11.30am – 12:30pm

West Holts

Jungle 10.15pm – 11.45pm

Heilung 8.15pm – 9.30pm

Danny Brown 6.30pm – 7.30pm

Sugababes 4.55pm – 5.55pm

Noname 3.30pm – 4.25pm

Squid 2pm – 3pm

Asha Puthli 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Sofia Kourtesis 11am – noon

Woodsies

Jamie xx 22:30 – 23:45

Sampha 21:00 – 22:00

Declan Mckenna 19:30 – 20:30

Arlo Parks 18:00 – 19:00

The Vaccines 16:30 – 17:30

Kenya Grace 15:15 – 16:00

Remi Wolf 14:00 – 14:45

Lambrini Girls 12:45 – 13:30

Voice Of Baceprot 11:30 – 12:15

Park Stage

Fontaines DC 11pm – 12.15am

King Krule 9.15pm – 10.15pm

Aurora 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Dexys 6pm – 7pm

This Is The Kit 4.30pm – 5.30pm

The Mary Wallopers 3.15pm – 4pm

Barry Can’t Swim 2pm – 2.45pm

Moonchild Sanelly 12.45pm – 1.30pm

Lynks 11.30am – 12.10pm

Saturday June 29

Pyramid Stage

Coldplay 9.45pm – 11.45pm

Little Simz 7.45pm – 8.45pm

Michael Kiwanuka 5.45pm – 6.45pm

Keane 4pm– 5pm

Cyndi Lauper 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Ayra Starr 1.15pm – 2pm

Femi Kuti noon – 12.45pm

Other Stage

Disclosure 10.30pm – 11.45pm

The Streets 8.30pm – 9.30pm

Camila Cabello 6.45pm– 7.45pm

Bloc Party 5.15pm – 6.15pm

The Last Dinner Party 3.45pm – 4.45pm

Tems 2.15pm – 3.15pm

The Staves 1pm – 1.45pm

Jamie Webster 11.45am – 12.30pm

West Holts

Jessie Ware 10.15pm – 11.45pm

Masego 8.30pm – 9.30pm

Black Pumas 7pm – 8pm

Nitin Sawhney 5.30pm – 6.30pm

Corinne Bailey Rae 4pm – 5pm

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy 2.30pm – 3.30pm

The Skatalites 1pm – 2pm

47soul 11.30am – 12.30pm

Woodsies

Gossip 10.30pm – 11.45pm

Sleaford Mods 9pm – 10pm

Yard Act 7.30pm– 8.30pm

TBA 6pm – 7pm

Fat White Family 4.30pm – 5.30pm

Soccer Mommy 3.15pm – 4pm

Mannequin Pussy 2pm – 2.45pm

High Vis 12.45pm – 1.30pm

Kneecap 11.30am – 12.15pm

Park Stage

Peggy Gou 11pm – 12.15am

Orbital 9.15pm – 10.15pm

The Breeders 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Lankum 6pm – 7pm

Arooj Aftab 4.30pm – 5.30pm

Otoboke Beaver 3.15pm – 4pm

Bar Italia 2pm – 2.45pm

Kara Jackson 12.45pm – 1.30pm

Johnny Flynn 11.10am – 12.10pm

Sunday June 30

Pyramid Stage

SZA 9.30pm – 11.15pm

Burna Boy 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Janelle Monae 5.45pm – 6.45pm

Shania Twain 3.45pm – 5pm

Paloma Faith 1.45pm – 2.45pm

Seasick Steve 12.30pm – 1.15pm

Interlinked Ballet 11.30am – noon

Other Stage

The National 9.45pm – 11.15pm

Two Door Cinema Club 7.45pm – 8.45pm

Avril Lavigne 6pm – 7pm

Nothing But Thieves 4.30pm – 5.30pm

James 3pm – 4pm

Soft Play 1.45pm – 2.30pm

Rachel Chinouriri 12.30pm – 1.15pm

The Zutons 11.15am – noon

West Holts

Justice 10pm– 11.15pm

Nia Archives 8pm – 9pm

Brittany Howard 6.30pm – 7.30pm

Jordan Rakei 5pm– 6pm

Steel Pulse 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Balming Tiger 2pm – 3pm

Jalen Ngonda 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Matthew Halsall 11am – noon

Woodsies

James Blake 21:30 – 22:45

Romy 20:00 – 21:00

Kim Gordon 18:30 – 19:30

Alvvays 17:00 – 18:00

Blondshell 15:30 – 16:30

Newdad 14:00 – 15:00

The Ks 12:30 – 13:30

Jayahadadream 11:15 – noon

Park Stage

London Grammar 9.15pm – 10.30pm

Ghetts 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Mount Kimbie 6pm – 7pm

Baxter Dury 4.30pm – 5.30pm

Mdou Moctar 3.15pm – 4pm

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets 2pm – 2.45pm

Lime Garden 12.45pm – 1.30pm

Problem Patterns 11.30am – 12.15pm

Can you watch Glastonbury on TV?

Loads of Glasto sets are available to watch live via BBC iPlayer.

How much are Glastonbury tickets?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 cost £360 (including a £5 booking fee), which was up from 2023’s £340. As for 2025, we might reasonably expect ticket prices to increase again, but this hasn’t been confirmed.