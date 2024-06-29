  • Saturday, June 29, 2024
Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up, stage splits & stage times

Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

By: Mohnish Singh

Several prominent artists will be performing at Glastonbury 2024 on Saturday, as the second day of music gets underway at the world-famous festival.

Coldplay will be taking to the Pyramid Stage from 10pm until 11.45pm on Saturday 29 June, with country pop superstar Shania Twain, Eric Prydz and American singer SZA also among the major acts to perform over the weekend. Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

The Saturday performance marks the British band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016, and it will see them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

 What’s the lineup and who’s headlining this year?

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival and Shania Twain will take the Legends Slot. Little Simz, Burna Boy, K-pop boyband Seventeen, Idles, Disclosure, The National, Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Dean, Anne-Marie, The Last Dinner Party and Camila Cabello will also be performing.

Below we have mentioned all the timings from Worthy Farm’s five biggest stages.

Friday June 28

Pyramid Stage

  • Dua Lipa 10pm– 11.45pm
  • LCD Soundsystem 7.45 – 9pm
  • PJ Harvey 6pm – 7pm
  • Paul Heaton 4.15pm – 5.15pm
  • Seventeen 2.45pm – 3.45pm
  • Olivia Dean 1.15pm – 2.15pm
  • Squeeze noon – 12.45pm

Other Stage

  • Idles 10.15pm – 11.30pm
  • D-Block Europe 8.30pm – 9.30pm
  • Anne-Marie 6.45pm – 7.45pm
  • Bombay Bicycle Club 5.15pm – 6.15pm
  • Confidence Man 3.45pm – 4.45pm
  • Headie One 2.15pm – 3.15pm
  • The Snuts 1pm – 1.45pm
  • Annie Mac 11.30am – 12:30pm

West Holts 

  • Jungle 10.15pm – 11.45pm
  • Heilung 8.15pm – 9.30pm
  • Danny Brown 6.30pm – 7.30pm
  • Sugababes 4.55pm – 5.55pm
  • Noname 3.30pm – 4.25pm
  • Squid 2pm – 3pm
  • Asha Puthli 12.30pm – 1.30pm
  • Sofia Kourtesis 11am – noon

Woodsies

  • Jamie xx 22:30 – 23:45
  • Sampha 21:00 – 22:00
  • Declan Mckenna 19:30 – 20:30
  • Arlo Parks 18:00 – 19:00
  • The Vaccines 16:30 – 17:30
  • Kenya Grace 15:15 – 16:00
  • Remi Wolf 14:00 – 14:45
  • Lambrini Girls 12:45 – 13:30
  • Voice Of Baceprot 11:30 – 12:15

Park Stage

  • Fontaines DC 11pm – 12.15am
  • King Krule 9.15pm – 10.15pm
  • Aurora 7.30pm – 8.30pm
  • Dexys 6pm – 7pm
  • This Is The Kit 4.30pm – 5.30pm
  • The Mary Wallopers 3.15pm – 4pm
  • Barry Can’t Swim 2pm – 2.45pm
  • Moonchild Sanelly 12.45pm – 1.30pm
  • Lynks 11.30am – 12.10pm

Saturday June 29

Pyramid Stage

  • Coldplay 9.45pm – 11.45pm
  • Little Simz 7.45pm – 8.45pm
  • Michael Kiwanuka 5.45pm – 6.45pm
  • Keane 4pm– 5pm
  • Cyndi Lauper 2.30pm – 3.30pm
  • Ayra Starr 1.15pm – 2pm
  • Femi Kuti noon – 12.45pm

Other Stage

  • Disclosure 10.30pm – 11.45pm
  • The Streets 8.30pm – 9.30pm
  • Camila Cabello 6.45pm– 7.45pm
  • Bloc Party 5.15pm – 6.15pm
  • The Last Dinner Party 3.45pm – 4.45pm
  • Tems 2.15pm – 3.15pm
  • The Staves 1pm – 1.45pm
  • Jamie Webster 11.45am – 12.30pm

West Holts

  • Jessie Ware 10.15pm – 11.45pm
  • Masego 8.30pm – 9.30pm
  • Black Pumas 7pm – 8pm
  • Nitin Sawhney 5.30pm – 6.30pm
  • Corinne Bailey Rae 4pm – 5pm
  • Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy 2.30pm – 3.30pm
  • The Skatalites 1pm – 2pm
  • 47soul 11.30am – 12.30pm

Woodsies

  • Gossip 10.30pm – 11.45pm
  • Sleaford Mods 9pm – 10pm
  • Yard Act 7.30pm– 8.30pm
  • TBA 6pm – 7pm
  • Fat White Family 4.30pm – 5.30pm
  • Soccer Mommy 3.15pm – 4pm
  • Mannequin Pussy 2pm – 2.45pm
  • High Vis 12.45pm – 1.30pm
  • Kneecap 11.30am – 12.15pm

Park Stage

  • Peggy Gou 11pm – 12.15am
  • Orbital 9.15pm – 10.15pm
  • The Breeders 7.30pm – 8.30pm
  • Lankum 6pm – 7pm
  • Arooj Aftab 4.30pm – 5.30pm
  • Otoboke Beaver 3.15pm – 4pm
  • Bar Italia 2pm – 2.45pm
  • Kara Jackson 12.45pm – 1.30pm
  • Johnny Flynn 11.10am – 12.10pm

Sunday June 30

Pyramid Stage

  • SZA 9.30pm – 11.15pm
  • Burna Boy 7.30pm – 8.30pm
  • Janelle Monae 5.45pm – 6.45pm
  • Shania Twain 3.45pm – 5pm
  • Paloma Faith 1.45pm – 2.45pm
  • Seasick Steve 12.30pm – 1.15pm
  • Interlinked Ballet 11.30am – noon

Other Stage

  • The National 9.45pm – 11.15pm
  • Two Door Cinema Club 7.45pm – 8.45pm
  • Avril Lavigne 6pm – 7pm
  • Nothing But Thieves 4.30pm – 5.30pm
  • James 3pm – 4pm
  • Soft Play 1.45pm – 2.30pm
  • Rachel Chinouriri 12.30pm – 1.15pm
  • The Zutons 11.15am – noon

West Holts

  • Justice 10pm– 11.15pm
  • Nia Archives 8pm – 9pm
  • Brittany Howard 6.30pm – 7.30pm
  • Jordan Rakei 5pm– 6pm
  • Steel Pulse 3.30pm – 4.30pm
  • Balming Tiger 2pm – 3pm
  • Jalen Ngonda 12.30pm – 1.30pm
  • Matthew Halsall 11am – noon

Woodsies

  • James Blake 21:30 – 22:45
  • Romy 20:00 – 21:00
  • Kim Gordon 18:30 – 19:30
  • Alvvays 17:00 – 18:00
  • Blondshell 15:30 – 16:30
  • Newdad 14:00 – 15:00
  • The Ks 12:30 – 13:30
  • Jayahadadream 11:15 – noon

Park Stage

  • London Grammar 9.15pm – 10.30pm
  • Ghetts 7.30pm – 8.30pm
  • Mount Kimbie 6pm – 7pm
  • Baxter Dury 4.30pm – 5.30pm
  • Mdou Moctar 3.15pm – 4pm
  • Psychedelic Porn Crumpets 2pm – 2.45pm
  • Lime Garden 12.45pm – 1.30pm
  • Problem Patterns 11.30am – 12.15pm

Can you watch Glastonbury on TV?

Loads of Glasto sets are available to watch live via BBC iPlayer.

How much are Glastonbury tickets?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 cost £360 (including a £5 booking fee), which was up from 2023’s £340. As for 2025, we might reasonably expect ticket prices to increase again, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

