‘Give me a proper test’ as Conor Benn challenges Amir Khan

THE undefeated Conor Benn has challenged Amir Khan after his ruthless one minute and 22 seconds victory over Samuel Vargas at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday (10) night.

But Khan says a fight against Benn would not “make sense” without a world title at stake in the domestic clash.

“Give me a proper test,” Benn told Sky Sports. “Give me Amir Khan. I know he’s too busy on reality shows and all that. But listen, if he wants it, he can get it.”

Khan said the British welterweight first needs to win a major title and has a long way to go.

“Conor well done. Great kid, wish him the best.

“At his age I was a world champ.

“Maybe if he had some belts that fight would make sense but he’s got a long way to go yet,” Khan tweeted.

Meanwhile, promoter Eddie Hearn said he would want Khan back in the ring soon and make this fight happen.

“Conor Benn against Amir Khan is probably one of the easiest fights to sell, I’ll ever take part in,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“What an intriguing fight. A young kid coming up, as you can tell, is rather amped and charged against a guy that is really at the end of his career and has a fantastic legacy in the sport.

“Whether Amir Khan will say, ‘I want to bow out to a young man coming through the ranks like Conor Benn.’

“That’s up to him and money will talk in that respect. For me, I want to get him back out as soon as possible,” Hearn added.