  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

GitHub partners with Infosys to open centre in India

There are over 15.4 million developers from India on GitHub and by 2027 it will surpass the United States as the largest developer community on the platform

GitHub headquarters, in San Francisco (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

MICROSOFT-OWNED developer platform GitHub has partnered with Infosys to launch its first GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, while its user base swells in India.

Addressing a gathering at Bengaluru on Monday (10), GitHub chief executive officer Thomas Dohmke said India’s growing developer community, combined with the newfound possibilities of artificial intelligence, will accelerate digital transformation and economic progress of the country, Business Standard reports.

GitHub currently has over 15.4 million developers from India on its platform and it is growing 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). India is set to surpass the United States as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027, Dohmke said.

He pointed out that developers are already 55 per cent faster when using AI coding assistant Copilot, meaning the software economy is moving rapidly faster because of AI.

GitHub Copilot has 1.8 million paid subscribers and has been adopted by over 50,000 organisations globally.

Infosys CTO Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar said the GitHub Copilot was helping developers improve productivity, efficiency, and focus more on value-creating tasks. “Generative AI is transforming every aspect of the software development lifecycle, and using Infosys Topaz assets, we are accelerating Gen AI adoption for our clients,” he said.

GitHub said in India the Copilot-powered platform is being adopted by companies in every sector, including Cognizant, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm.

In 2018, Microsoft acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion in stock. Over 100 million people use GitHub globally to build products and services across its 420 million repositories.

Related Stories

UK
Businesswomen endorse Rachel Reeves as first female chancellor
US
Holmes, Balwani want fraud convictions overturned in Theranos case
UK
Former trader sues Deutsche Bank for unpaid £2.6m bonus
Business
American parent drops London listing plan for Boots
UK
Survey: One in three Asda staff attacked at work
Business
Looking forward to doing ‘exciting work’ in India: Elon Musk
UK
TDR Capital acquires Zuber Issa’s stake in Asda
Business
India central bank holds rates amid inflation concerns
UK
Investors seek £100m from Boohoo over share price drop
News
Asian group acquires Crosstown Doughnuts
UK
Asda now most expensive fuel retailer: report
Business
Tata Steel says job cuts in UK plants ‘inevitable’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Grant Shapps
‘Super majority’ for Labour can give Starmer ‘unchecked power’, warns…
heatwave-disabled-people
People with disabilities hit hard by heatwaves: Study
Businesswomen endorse Rachel Reeves as first female chancellor
GitHub partners with Infosys to open centre in India
Russia-Ukraine conflcit
Two Indian nationals recruited by Russian army killed in Ukraine
Militant killed, seven security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×