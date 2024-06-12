GitHub partners with Infosys to open centre in India

There are over 15.4 million developers from India on GitHub and by 2027 it will surpass the United States as the largest developer community on the platform

GitHub headquarters, in San Francisco (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

MICROSOFT-OWNED developer platform GitHub has partnered with Infosys to launch its first GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, while its user base swells in India.

Addressing a gathering at Bengaluru on Monday (10), GitHub chief executive officer Thomas Dohmke said India’s growing developer community, combined with the newfound possibilities of artificial intelligence, will accelerate digital transformation and economic progress of the country, Business Standard reports.

GitHub currently has over 15.4 million developers from India on its platform and it is growing 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). India is set to surpass the United States as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027, Dohmke said.

He pointed out that developers are already 55 per cent faster when using AI coding assistant Copilot, meaning the software economy is moving rapidly faster because of AI.

GitHub Copilot has 1.8 million paid subscribers and has been adopted by over 50,000 organisations globally.

Infosys CTO Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar said the GitHub Copilot was helping developers improve productivity, efficiency, and focus more on value-creating tasks. “Generative AI is transforming every aspect of the software development lifecycle, and using Infosys Topaz assets, we are accelerating Gen AI adoption for our clients,” he said.

GitHub said in India the Copilot-powered platform is being adopted by companies in every sector, including Cognizant, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm.

In 2018, Microsoft acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion in stock. Over 100 million people use GitHub globally to build products and services across its 420 million repositories.