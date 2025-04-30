Skip to content
Gianni Versace exhibition to open in London, showcasing iconic designs and legacy

The exhibition will be displayed in London’s iconic Arches London Bridge

Gianni Versace, one of the most influential designers of his generation

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 30, 2025
A major exhibition showcasing the works of renowned Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace is set to open in London this summer. The Gianni Versace Retrospective will feature over 450 original pieces from the designer’s iconic collections, including outfits worn by some of the world’s most famous personalities such as Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Sir Elton John, Naomi Campbell, and George Michael.

Opening on 16 July at Arches London Bridge, the exhibition promises a vivid exploration of Versace's bold vision and 1990s fashion scene. Organisers have described the event as offering a “kaleidoscopic view of the 90s,” immersing visitors in the opulence and revolutionary style that Versace brought to the fashion world.

Gianni Versace, who was murdered in 1997, was one of the most influential designers of his generation. His designs were known for their audacity, bright colours, and intricate prints, reshaping the fashion landscape and influencing a host of celebrities and models. Following his death, his sister Donatella Versace took over as creative director, maintaining the brand’s legacy.

The announcement of the London exhibition follows the news that Donatella will step down from her position as creative director this month. Her successor, Dario Vitale, will take over, although Donatella will continue to represent the brand as an ambassador. The exhibition’s launch in London is significant as it marks the first time the retrospective has been presented in its updated format, with new content added specifically for the UK audience. While previous iterations of the exhibition have been held in countries such as the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Sweden, and Spain, the London exhibition will be the largest and most expansive of its kind.

His designs gained widespread acclaim for their luxurious materials and flamboyant styleGetty

The exhibition will be displayed in London’s iconic Arches London Bridge, a venue selected for its ability to provide an ideal setting to showcase the grandeur of Versace’s creations. A major addition to this edition of the retrospective is the segment “Gianni Versace in London,” highlighting the designer’s deep connection to the city, which has long been regarded as one of the world’s fashion capitals.

Curator Karl von der Ahe noted the importance of London as a backdrop for the exhibition, saying that Versace’s influence on fashion was undeniable and that London, a city known for its creativity and cultural impact, was the perfect place to celebrate his legacy. He added, "Gianni Versace's bold, unapologetic vision revolutionised fashion, and this city provides the perfect stage to honour his contributions."

The exhibition in London will display the largest collection of vintage Versace designs ever shown in the UK. In addition to the famous outfits, visitors will be able to see accessories, sketches, photographs, and exclusive interviews, offering a deeper understanding of the designer’s innovative work. Liz Koravos, Managing Director of Arches London Bridge, praised Versace as a "genius of his time," noting the lasting influence of his work on modern culture.

Born in 1946 in Reggio Calabria, Italy, Gianni Versace showed an early interest in fashion, learning the craft from his mother who ran a sewing business. By the 1970s, Versace was establishing himself as a designer, and in 1978, he founded his own fashion brand. His rise to fame came in the 1980s, when his designs gained widespread acclaim for their luxurious materials and flamboyant style.

Versace’s clothes were favoured by some of the biggest names in music, politics, and entertainment, with Sir Elton John among his close friends and a regular wearer of Versace’s silk shirts. His work also became a key part of Princess Diana’s image reinvention in the 1990s. Versace’s clothes were worn by models such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, and he was instrumental in the rise of the supermodel during the 1990s. His connection to music was also evident, with Versace designing the iconic looks for George Michael’s 1991 music video "Freedom," in which top supermodels lip-synced the song’s lyrics.

Versace’s life was tragically cut short when he was murdered on 15 July 1997 at the age of 50. He was shot in the head by serial killer Andrew Cunanan while walking back from his local newsagents in Miami. Eight days after the murder, Cunanan took his own life, but the designer’s legacy has continued to thrive.

The Gianni Versace Retrospective is a testament to his lasting influence on fashion and popular culture. The exhibition promises to be a must-see for anyone in

