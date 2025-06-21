Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

From silence to spotlight: How Ella D’Verma turned her truth into power

The trans model and digital star on embracing visibility, demanding space, and shaping a future

From silence to spotlight: How Ella D’Verma turned her truth into power

In a world still catching up with the truths of trans identity

Instagram / elladverma
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirJun 21, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

AS Pride Month sweeps across the world in a blaze of colour, protest and celebration, one Indian voice continues to rise with unwavering authenticity. Ella D’Verma is reshaping narratives as a transgender model, fearless LGBTQ+ advocate and digital content creator with a powerful global following.

In a world still catching up with the truths of trans identity, her visibility has become vital – the embodiment of pride in action. In this exclusive conversation with Eastern Eye, she speaks about her journey, the importance of visibility, self-expression, navigating the fashion industry as a trans model, representation, and her vision for the future.

Pride is about honouring those who came before us and ensuring our stories are not lostInstagram / elladverma

What does Pride Month mean to you?

Given the struggles and hardships the LGBTQ+ community has faced, it is only fair that we take this time to honour our stories. For me, the best part of Pride is the conversations and representation it brings. Even if

it is sometimes reduced to marketing or tokenism, the community is being acknowledged. That visibility helps those who may not have the courage to come out yet feel represented. Pride is about honouring those who came before us and ensuring our stories are not lost.

How did lockdown influence your decision to embrace your identity and share it publicly?

Those were difficult times for everyone, but I was fortunate to have my family around and healthy. Lockdown made me realise the fragility of life. It helped me understand that I no longer wanted to live a lie. Being at home kept me away from school, relatives and opinions – that gave me the space to start expressing myself on social media.

Lockdown made me realise the fragility of lifeInstagram / elladverma

Was there a pivotal moment when you realised the importance of being visible and authentic?

The arts were my escape. Whenever I got on stage, I told myself I was good at what I did, even if I was being bullied or felt uncomfortable at home. But one day, the discomfort with myself became overwhelming – I got on stage and forgot my lines. That had never happened to me before. In that moment, it hit me that hiding my identity was costing me too much. That was the moment I came out to my mum.

What challenges have you faced in the fashion industry as a trans model?

Honestly, a lot of garments are not designed for the average cisgender woman, let alone a transgender woman. With my body type, it is often difficult to find clothes that fit well or make me feel comfortable. It has been a journey of accepting that my body is different and not everyone caters to it. I have had to embrace that as part of my story.

How have you learnt to navigate that space?

It is about trusting yourself, knowing your body and what suits it. I have learnt to speak up when something is not working, whether it is makeup or styling. I know what enhances my features, and that confidence makes a shoot successful. Over time, I have stopped mincing words on set. Feeling confident in how I look is 90 per cent of the job.

How do you feel about being recognised as a model who is transgender versus being labelled a transgender model?

My identity is not something I hide or feel ashamed of – I take pride in it. But I am also aware that it is sacred. I do not feel the need to bring it up unless it is relevant. If a job or campaign centres on that identity, I am happy to speak about it. But when my gender is unnecessarily

highlighted, I draw the line. I am a model who happens to be transgender, not a “transgender model”. Orientation should never come before occupation.

You cannot make meaningful change without representation in mainstream mediaInstagram / elladverma

What can the fashion and content industries do to better support transgender individuals?

Ideally, we need new rules and inclusive product design. But realistically, the most important first step is representation. You cannot make meaningful change without representation in mainstream media. That is how you create space, shift narratives, and make inclusion more than a trend.

How do you take care of your mental well-being in the face of challenges like rejection?

It is an ongoing process – none of us is immune to the pain of rejection. But it is about reminding yourself that your worth does not lie in booking a show, securing a deal, or finding a partner. You are whole in yourself, not in your achievements.

How do you hope transgender representation evolves in the future?

Representation is improving, but often it is still tied to a sense of shock, as if having a trans character is automatically a plot point. What I would love to see is

trans stories being told as simply human stories, not with a “transgender” label attached. The long-term goal is for trans identities to be treated as standard, not sensationalised.

Instagram: @elladverma

lgbtq+fashion industrymental healthrepresentationella d’verma

Related News

Orlando Bloom Katy Perry breakup
Entertainment

Orlando Bloom told Katy Perry her space trip looked 'ridiculous' say insiders as breakup rumours intensify

Vijay
Entertainment

Vijay at 51: 7 roles that brings out the actor in the 'mass' hero

Octopus Energy Unveils Smart Home EV Charger to Slash Charging Costs
Business

Octopus Energy unveils first smart home EV charger to cut charging costs

King Charles praises yoga as thousands join global celebrations
News

King Charles praises yoga as thousands join global celebrations

More For You

M&S summer beauty bag

The 2025 summer beauty bag is available exclusively in-store

markandspencer

Shoppers can bag £210 worth of beauty treats for £35 at M&S this summer

Marks & Spencer’s popular summer beauty bag has returned for 2025, offering shoppers the chance to enjoy a wide range of premium skincare, haircare and make-up products for just £35. The curated bundle is valued at £210 and includes products from major brands such as Estée Lauder, Color Wow, REN, This Works, and Arkive.

The beauty bag contains a total of eleven items: four full-size products and seven travel-sized minis, all packed in a vibrant pink and peach wash bag. Ideal for holidays or everyday use, the zipped bag is roomy enough to store essentials and is designed with travel convenience in mind.

Keep ReadingShow less
Frankie Bridge Reveals Her Must-Have for Dark Circle Coverage

Bridge’s endorsement of the colour corrector is supported by high customer ratings

Getty Images

Frankie Bridge reveals go-to beauty product for tackling dark under-eye circles

Television personality Frankie Bridge has revealed the one beauty product she relies on to cover dark under-eye circles, particularly when dealing with fatigue caused by travel. Known for frequently sharing skincare and makeup tips with her followers, Bridge has identified the Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Colour Corrector as her must-have item for a refreshed appearance.

The former Saturdays singer and current Loose Women panellist praised the product for its effectiveness in neutralising under-eye discolouration and brightening the complexion. The colour corrector, available in a range of shades, is priced at £26 through retailers such as Beauty Bay, Sephora, and Cult Beauty. In select shades, it is currently available for a reduced price of £20.75, making it an affordable option for those seeking to enhance their makeup routine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi’s Iconic Style with Heartfelt Jacket Tribute

The jacket tribute, blending personal sentiment with fashion

Instagram/ janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s jacket tribute brings Sridevi’s magic back to life

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently paid tribute to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, by wearing a custom denim jacket inspired by the 1990 Telugu cult classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the look and express her admiration for the film and her mother’s performance, calling the experience deeply emotional and nostalgic.

In her post, Janhvi described the jacket and film as something she is “obsessed” with. She revealed she had watched the re-released version of the film a few days prior and was reminded of the cinematic magic that brought it to life. “Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute,” Janhvi wrote, remembering Sridevi’s ethereal screen presence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Radio X unveils 'beer-proof parka'

To help concert-goers stay dry, at least from the neck down

Radio X

Radio X unveils 'beer-proof parka' ahead of Oasis reunion gigs

With Oasis reuniting for a series of sell-out shows across the UK this summer, Radio X has launched a timely – and humorous – solution to a familiar gig dilemma: flying pints. The radio station has introduced a limited-edition “beer-proof parka” just in time for the much-anticipated return of the Gallagher brothers.

According to new research commissioned by Radio X and conducted by 3Gem, Oasis fans are expected to purchase over 8.6 million pints during the band’s UK shows. Of those, nearly a quarter – a staggering 2,219,458 pints – are expected to be tossed into the air during moments of celebration, a phenomenon widely recognised at British gigs and major sporting events.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simran Anand

Simran’s project reflects a growing shift towards mindful fashion choices

Instagram/ simrananand21

Delhi woman turns 20kg Janpath patchwork bedsheet into stunning lehenga

Delhi-based content creator Simran Anand has captured widespread attention on social media after she upcycled a 20-kilogram patchwork bedsheet into a unique and eye-catching lehenga. Sharing the process with her followers on Instagram on 1 July, Simran highlighted the creative transformation of a traditional decorative textile into a fashionable statement piece.


Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc