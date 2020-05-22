Ghoomketu movie review: This Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer fails to impress

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu was announced in 2014. The film has been in the pipeline from the past six years and today, finally it has got a digital release on the OTT platform Zee5.

The movie revolves around a writer named Ghoomketu (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). He is from Mahona, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, and one day he runs away from his house to become a writer in the Bollywood film industry. Ghoomketu’s family files a police complaint that he has run away from the house and Inspector Badlani (Anurag Kashyap) in Mumbai gets the case to find Ghoomketu. The movie then moves forward with some really boring scenes and fails to make us laugh.

Ghoomketu was supposed to be a comedy film but apart from a couple of sequences there’s nothing in the film that would make you laugh. It just goes on and on without a proper screenplay.

The movie had the potential to be better, just imagine a story about a writer from a small town who comes to Mumbai to write Bollywood films. This concept could have been converted into such a brilliant film, but writer-director Pushpendra Nath Misra fails to do that.

Talking about performances, Ila Arun and Raghuvir Yadav steal the show. They are amazing in the film and it is their scenes that would make you laugh as the veteran actors have performed really well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is good as Ghoomketu, but the film doesn’t give him a scope to shine. Anurag Kashyap has an extended cameo and he is good in his part. Ragini Khanna just has a couple of scenes in the film and she is decent in it.

Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Chitrangada Singh have cameos in the movie. While Big B’s cameo will get a smile on your face, Ranveer, Sonakshi, and Chitrangada’s cameos don’t help much in the narration. Also, as the film was made in 2014, Ranveer and Sonakshi are looking quite young and that makes their scenes look outdated.

Overall, Ghoomketu is a boring film and you should not waste your internet data by watching it.

Ratings: 2/5

Watch the trailer here…