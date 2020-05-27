Get ready to watch Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey in an animated avatar

Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey is surely one of the most loved characters of the actor. For the first time we got see him as Chulbul Pandey on the big screen was in 2010 release Dabangg, and then in Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

Well now, the makers have planned to convert Dabangg into an animated series. While talking to a tabloid, producer Arbaaz Khan stated, “Dabangg’s biggest USP is that it is a complete family entertainer and, thus, the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space. The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories in lieu of longer, linear narratives. Chulbul’s persona is larger than life and in animation his adventures will be showcased as never seen before.”

The animation studio Comos- Maya has been given the rights to produce the animated series.

While Dabangg and Dabangg 2 were blockbusters at the box office, Dabangg 3 failed to make a mark. Well, it looks like the makers are now not keen to make Dabangg 4, and that’s why they are planning to take the franchise ahead as an animated series.

Talking about Salman’s movies, the actor has two films in his kitty right now, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The former was slated to release on Eid this year, but due to the lockdown it has been postponed and the latter is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year.

Meanwhile, Salman in this lockdown period has released three singles titled Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina, and Bhai Bhai. The last single was released on the festival of Eid.