India coach Gambhir backs Rohit and Kohli to silence critics

Gambhir said the entire Indian team is eager to prove themselves following the New Zealand series, marking only their second home Test series whitewash. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA’s head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed strong support on Monday for captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, saying he is confident they will overcome criticism and regain form during the upcoming Test series in Australia.

Rohit and Kohli have faced scrutiny after India suffered a 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand. Rohit scored 91 runs across three matches, while Kohli made 93.

Ahead of the team’s departure to Australia for a five-match Test series, Gambhir emphasised his belief in the two players, stating, “I have no concerns for Virat and Rohit. They are incredibly tough men.”

Gambhir praised the contributions of both senior players, adding, “They’ve achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to achieve a lot in the future as well.”

He also responded to recent remarks from former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who questioned the future form of Rohit and Kohli, asking, “What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?”

Gambhir said the entire Indian team is eager to prove themselves following the New Zealand series, marking only their second home Test series whitewash.

“There is a lot of hunger, especially after what happened in the last series,” he stated.

Gambhir highlighted the challenges India will face on faster Australian pitches, which differ from India’s spin-friendly conditions, but maintained that his team is prepared for the task.

“We’ve been to Australia many times, so that experience will be crucial,” he said. “If we play to our potential and our best cricket, we can beat anyone on any wicket.”

(With inputs from AFP)

