  • Monday, October 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten steps down

Reports suggest that both Kirsten and Gillespie were dissatisfied with a recent PCB decision that removed them from the squad selection process.

Kirsten has not yet commented publicly on his decision to step down. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

PAKISTAN’s white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten, has resigned from his role just a week before the team’s upcoming tour of Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced his departure on Monday, stating that Test coach Jason Gillespie will step in as head coach for the tour.

The PCB statement did not provide reasons for Kirsten’s resignation.

Reports suggest that both Kirsten and Gillespie were dissatisfied with a recent PCB decision that removed them from the squad selection process.

Kirsten has not yet commented publicly on his decision to step down.

Pakistan cricket has undergone frequent changes in leadership over the past two years, with several coaches, three board heads, four captains, and adjustments to its domestic competition formats.

This instability, some analysts argue, has affected the team’s consistency on the field.

Pakistan recently achieved a 2-1 Test series win over England, marking its first home series victory since February 2021.

On Sunday, Mohammad Rizwan was appointed as captain for the white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, taking over from Babar Azam, who recently stepped down.

The Australia tour includes three one-day internationals in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, starting on November 4, followed by three T20 matches.

Kirsten, a former South African cricketer, played 101 Tests and 185 one-day internationals from 1993 to 2004 and previously coached India to their 2011 World Cup victory.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
Sports

Santner leads New Zealand to historic Test series win in India
Sports

India fight to deny New Zealand series win
HEADLINE STORY

Noman and Sajid help Pakistan thrash England
Sports

MLB partners with Shikhar Dhawan to launch ‘HotShots’ in India
Sports

England vs Pakistan: Rehan Ahmed’s triple strike puts visitors on top
Sports

Santner’s seven-wicket haul dismisses India for 156 in second Test
Sports

EXCLUSIVE: ‘We will be world champions’
HEADLINE STORY

Ambanis, Goenkas and Glazers show interest in £650m Hundred teams
Sports

ECB unveils plan to drive inclusion in cricket
Sports

England vs Pakistan: Visitors slump to 110-5 on Day 1 of 3rd Test
Sports

India vs New Zealand: Sundar shines with seven wickets
Sports

England and Wales Cricket Board to bar transwomen from women’s cricket
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Gary Kirsten Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten steps down
Mike Amesbury Labour suspends MP Mike Amesbury after brawl video emerges
Starmer vows to revive public services and boost growth
Indian man dies trying to cross English Channel
unregulated pills from India Wembley gang jailed for importing unregulated pills from India
Swiggy Swiggy cuts IPO valuation to £8.7 bn amid market concerns