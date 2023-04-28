Website Logo
  • Friday, April 28, 2023
Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, Brahmastra bag top honours at Filmfare Awards 2023

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards were held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, and Brahmastra Posters

By: Mohnish Singh

Stories and characters that challenged stereotypes were honoured at the 68th Filmfare Awards, with Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and LGBTQ comedy-drama Badhaai Do emerging as top winners.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, won 10 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Bhatt, Best Dialogue, Best Costume, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

The film was adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

“The day we wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi, with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. ‘No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning, and growing under the guidance of Sanjay sir – that’s my blockbuster.’ I left that set a different person – and that was ONLY because of this amazing team!” Bhatt posted on Instagram after her win and also thanked her fans and family for being a “constant inspiration to do better”.

Superstar Salman Khan hosted the ceremony for the very first time, alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. The annual star-studded show, attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry, saw performances by Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The second big winner of the night was Badhaai Ho, which dominated the critics’ section. While Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) trophy for his performance as a gay policeman, Bhumi Pednekar took home the Best Actress (Critics) award for the role of a lesbian PT teacher. She shared the trophy with Tabu for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

“Won the Best Actor Popular Award last night at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 for #BadhaaiDo. Thank you, God. This one is very very special. My fourth black lady and this wouldn’t have been possible without you my love @patralekhaa who always pushes and encourages me to do good work. Thank you love for always being there. Thank you my most beautiful family both in Gurgaon and Shillong,” Rao wrote on Instagram and expressed gratitude to the audience.

Badhaai Do, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, also won Best Film (Critics), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for Sheeba Chadha, Best Story for Akshat Ghildiyal and Suman Adhikary, and Best Screenplay.

Best Actor (Critics) went to Sanjay Mishra for the thriller movie Vadh. Bhatt’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, co-starring her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, took home Best Music Album (Pritam), Best Lyrics for ‘Kesariya’ (Amitabh Bhattacharya), Best Playback Singer (Male) for Arijit Singh, Best Sound Design and Best VFX awards.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role went to Anil Kapoor for Jugjugg Jeyo and the film also won the Best Playback Singer (Female) award for Kavita Seth.

Filmmaker duo Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal won best debut director for Vadh.

Anek actor Andrea Kevichusa was awarded the Best Debut Female, while Best Debut Male went to Ankush Gedam for Jhund. Parvez Shaikh received the Best Action trophy for Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha.

Best Editing went to Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Eastern Eye

