G7 pushes for free and open Indo-Pacific region

The G7 foreign minister expressed their willingness to collaborate with Beijing on areas of common interest while voicing concerns over China’s non-market policies and their impact on global economic stability.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was representing the US at G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Capri, Italy. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

G7 foreign ministers have reiterated their commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, stressing the importance of constructive engagement with China within the framework of international norms.

At the conclusion of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Capri, Italy, the ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, along with the High Representative of the European Union, released a statement affirming China’s role as “a key interlocutor” in addressing global challenges.

They expressed their willingness to collaborate with Beijing on areas of common interest while voicing concerns over China’s non-market policies and their impact on global economic stability.

“Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China, nor do we seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development,” the G7 ministers emphassed in their communique. “However, we are concerned that China’s nonmarket policies and practices are leading to harmful overcapacity that undermines our workers, industries, and economic resilience.”

Highlighting the importance of a level playing field and transparent business practices, the G7 ministers stressed the need to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system.

“Respect for the rules-based multilateral trading system based on market principles needs to be the hallmark of our relations, to protect our workers and companies from unfair and nonmarket policies and practices,” they stated.

In addressing maritime tensions, the G7 expressed serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas, reiterating their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force or coercion.

They also condemned the increasing use of “dangerous manoeuvres and water cannons” against Philippine vessels, urging for peaceful resolutions to regional disputes.

“There is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarisation, coercive and intimidation activities,” the G7 ministers affirmed.

They reiterated their commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, emphasising its importance for the security and prosperity of the international community.

Recognising the Indo-Pacific region as a key engine for global growth, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, grounded in the rule of law and respect for international conventions.

“We are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, respecting the rule of law and international conventions,” they stated, underscoring the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms, and human rights in the region.

(PTI)