G20 concerned over growing opposition to women’s rights worldwide

An official said that if someone says it may take another 286 years to achieve gender equality, then it only represents “our collective failure” in addressing this issue

The G20 official said gender equality and women’s empowerment are crucial to achieving the vision of “leave no one behind” in today’s exceptionally challenging context (Representational Image: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

During a pre-event conference ahead of the G20 third Development Working Group meeting in Goa, India, a senior official expressed concern about the increasing global pushback against the rights of women and girls and their declining security and safety.

Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, Joint Secretary (G20) at the Union Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised that women and girls constitute half of the world’s population and its potential and that gender equality and women’s empowerment are crucial to achieving the vision of “leave no one behind” in today’s exceptionally challenging context.

He also remarked that if someone says it may take another 286 years to achieve gender equality, then it only represents “our collective failure” in addressing this issue, as it is currently the year 2023.

“The increasing global pushback against the rights of women and girls and the declining security and safety for women and girls continue to be alarming,” Kakanur said in his address.

Kakanur stated that all men and boys play a vital role as partners in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment. However, he emphasised that without increased commitment from the global community, gender equality will remain an unfulfilled objective.

Kakanur also highlighted that social and political empowerment is essential for enhancing women’s “voice, choice and agency.”

In today’s world, which is mainly influenced by technological advancements, he noted that having the expertise and opportunity to design, manufacture, operate and use technology and science-based solutions will be crucial for the progress of young people.

The senior official emphasised that investing in the health, education, voice, and empowerment of girls and women is crucial to delivering on the promise of girls’ education and women’s empowerment agenda in the 21st century.

He added that the time to act and invest in women and girls is “now”.

He further stated that to build gender equality, it is essential to unleash women’s full potential through a women-led development approach. This approach requires women’s full, equal, effective, and meaningful participation as decision-makers to address global challenges effectively, decisively, and inclusively.

The third meeting of the G20’s Development Working Group is scheduled to take place in Goa from Tuesday (09) until Thursday (11).

(PTI)