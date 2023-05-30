Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Ethnic minority students to get funding to study at Goldsmiths

Founded in 1891, Goldsmiths delivers research and teaching from its single-site campus in New Cross, in southeast London

FILE PHOTO: A picture shows the facade of Goldsmiths, University of London, in London. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The City of London Corporation’s education board will provide £320,000 funding to support 35 undergraduate students from ethnic minority backgrounds to study at Goldsmiths, University of London, a statement said.

The money will fund bursaries over three years and the students will also get pastoral and academic support.

Founded in 1891, Goldsmiths delivers research and teaching from its single-site campus in New Cross, in southeast London. Its 18 academic departments span the arts, humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, law, teaching, social work, and business management.

“We are committed to preparing young people to flourish in a rapidly changing world by providing access to exceptional education, cultural and creative learning, and the skills which link to the world of work. London needs a diverse and resilient future workforce, with job opportunities available to people of all backgrounds, so its businesses can compete globally and create lasting value for people across the UK,” said Caroline Haines, chair of the City of London Corporation’s education board.

“Our funding demonstrates the City Corporation’s commitment to higher education and our support for lifelong learning, especially to people who would not otherwise get the opportunity to study at undergraduate level. We are therefore delighted to offer this funding to Goldsmiths.”

The City Corporation sponsors 10 academies across Hackney, Islington, Newham, and Southwark through the City of London Academies Trust.

It has twice been named by social mobility charity, Sutton Trust, as the UK’s best academy sponsor for empowering pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to perform above the national average, the statement added.

“Forging partnerships with organisations like the City Corporation is so important to Goldsmiths. By working with partners who share our values we can make a difference in creating an equal society. Education makes a vital contribution to individual and collective wellbeing, and we know that this programme will play forward so many benefits,” said Professor Frances Corner OBE, warden of Goldsmiths.

“This contribution will support our students to achieve their full potential and ensure that Goldsmiths can provide an inclusive environment and help overcome systemic inequalities which many continue to face today.”

The City Corporation is also the local education authority for one primary school in London, and the proprietor of four independent schools and two associate schools.

