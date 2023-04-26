From Ponniyin Selvan 2 to Adipurush, 5 upcoming pan-India films we can’t wait to watch

Posters of Ponniyin Selvan and Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

The Indian film industry is the biggest film-producing industry in the world which produces over two thousand films every year. Indian films are watched by millions of people all over the globe and stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas enjoy huge popularity in several parts of the world. Today, we are going to highlight 5 upcoming pan-India films we cannot wait to watch on the silver screen in 2023.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most ambitious projects ever produced by the Tamil film industry. The first film of the two-part project released in September 2022 and turned out to be a major success at the box office. Now, the audience is looking forward to the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, which enters cinemas on April 28 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name, the film features an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram.

Adipurush

Adipurush, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in Bollywood. The magnum-opus stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Directed by Om Raut, the film is slated to release on 16 June 2023. The film is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the Escape From Tribeca section on 13 June 2023.

Jawan

After the riotous success of Pathaan, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan’s next release Jawan. The action-thriller, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover in important roles. As per reports, Khan plays a dual role in the film and will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences. Jawan is due on June 2, 2023.

Pushpa: The Rule

After the earth-shattering success of Pushpa: The Rising (2021) across India, Allu Arjun is set to treat his fans to the second installment titled Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The makers are yet to announce the official release date for the film.

Salaar

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is an action thriller, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in central characters. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023. While the first part is still months away from its release, the makers have already announced a follow-up to the film.