From new poster of RRR to Pooja Hegde’s first look from Acharya, South film industry treats fans on Ugadi


RRR poster (Photo from RRR's Twitter handle)
RRR poster (Photo from RRR's Twitter handle)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Ugadi is the New Year’s Day for the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka in India. Well, on the festival, the makers of many Telugu films have unveiled the first look posters and new posters of their movies.

Check them out here…

RRR

The makers of RRR have shared a poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The official Twitter account of the film posted, “Wishing everyone a prosperous year ahead.. Yellow heartYellow heartCollision symbol #ఉగాది #ಯುಗಾದಿ #GudiPadwa #नवसंवत्सर #தமிழ்ப்புத்தாண்டு #വിഷു #ਵੈਸਾਖੀ #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @DVVMovies @PenMovies @LycaProductions.”

Acharya

Pooja Hegde’s first look from the film Acharya has been unveiled. The actress took to Twitter to share the first look poster. She tweeted, “Here’s the love of #Siddha – #Neelambari Red heart Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi. #Acharya.”

Narappa

Superstar Venkatesh took to Twitter to share a poster of his movie Narappa. He tweeted, “Hope this Ugadi brings you peace & abounding happiness ! Let’s stay safe while we celebrate the day with our loved ones #Narappa.”

Virata Parvam

Rana Daggubati wished his fans Happy Ugadi with a new poster of his film Virata Parvam. The poster features the film’s female lead Sai Pallavi.

Love Story

Chaitanya Akkineni took to Twitter to share a new poster of his movie Love Story. He tweeted, “Ugadi wishes  to you and your family ! Stay safe … take care #Lovestory @sai_pallavi92 @sekharkammula @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations @AsianSuniel @pawanch19 @adityamusic @niharikagajula.”

Radhe Shyam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Last on the list we have the poster of Radhe Shyam which features the dapper Prabhas in it. The actor took to Instagram to share the poster with his fans.











