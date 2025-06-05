Skip to content
500,000 more pupils to get free school meals in England under new plan

The change is expected to make 500,000 more pupils eligible. Prime minister Keir Starmer said the move would “help families who need it most.”

Under the current rules, families must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 05, 2025
FROM September 2026, all children in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be eligible for free school meals, regardless of household income, the government has announced.

Under the current rules, families must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify.

The change is expected to make 500,000 more pupils eligible. Prime minister Keir Starmer said the move would “help families who need it most.” The Department for Education has allocated £1 billion to fund the expansion until 2029 and has also pledged £13 million to 12 food charities to redistribute surplus farm food.

Ministers said the new eligibility criteria would save families £500 a year and could lift 100,000 children out of poverty. However, Christine Farquharson from the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the figure was unlikely to be reached next year. She noted that protections introduced in 2018 already extended free school meal eligibility.

The announcement has been welcomed by education groups and anti-poverty campaigners. Nick Harrison of the Sutton Trust called it a “significant step,” while the Child Poverty Action Group said the policy now covers “all children in poverty and those at risk.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the BBC ministers were “working as quickly as we can” to implement the plan. On the separate issue of the two-child benefit cap, Phillipson said it was “on the table” but added it was not a “silver bullet” and would be costly to scrap.

BBC reported that the total number of pupils on free school meals in England is currently about 2.1 million, or 24.6 per cent of all pupils.

More For You

Systemic Failures in the Starvation Death of 3-Year-Old Abiyah

The child’s parents, Tai Yasharahyalah, 42, and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 43, were found guilty of multiple offences

Telegraph

Vegan couple's toddler starved to death as officials feared racism accusations

A three-year-old boy who died of malnutrition in Birmingham was failed by authorities reluctant to intervene due to fears of being perceived as racist, according to a newly published safeguarding review.

Child suffered severe malnutrition and died of a respiratory infection

Abiyah Yasharahyalah died in 2020 from a respiratory illness, which was significantly worsened by prolonged malnutrition. A post-mortem examination revealed that he had rickets, anaemia and stunted growth. His diet, based on strict vegan restrictions imposed by his parents, contributed to his weakened state and eventual death.

Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack.

Facebook

Police were told of earlier racist attack before Bhim Kohli killing

AN ELDERLY man who was racially abused and fatally attacked in Leicestershire had previously reported witnessing a racist assault in the same area, the BBC has found.

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack. The two, now aged 15 and 13, were convicted of manslaughter and are due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Defence review warns UK facing ‘new era of threat’

Sir Keir Starmer

Defence review warns UK facing ‘new era of threat’

BRITAIN announced on Monday (2) it would build 12 new attack submarines as it launched a major defence review to move the country to “war-fighting readiness” in the face of “Russian aggression” and the changing nature of conflict.

The prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, warned that “the threat we now face is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War,” as he launched the review in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rachel Reeves

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June 11 Spending Review.

Getty Images

Reeves confirms £15.6bn for transport projects outside London

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will on Wednesday confirm £15.6 billion in funding for transport projects in cities outside London. These areas have faced years of under-investment and delayed infrastructure plans.

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June Spending Review, which sets budgets for government departments for the remainder of the parliamentary term, according to the finance ministry.

Sir Richard Knighton

Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

@RoyalAirForce

RAF head Sir Richard Knighton likely to be named Chief of Defence Staff

SIR RICHARD KNIGHTON is expected to become the UK's next Chief of the Defence Staff, replacing Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has held the post since November 2021, according to a BBC report.

An official announcement is expected soon, pending completion of the Royal approval process. Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

