Free glasses for pupils in school to boost literacy

High school students attending a class. (Representational Image: iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

DATA shows that 30 per cent of pupils who need glasses have not been to an optician, with disadvantaged children being less likely to get, or wear glasses.

Hence ‘Glasses in Classes’ programme has been started to prevent disadvantaged pupils from being left behind because of poor eyesight.

Thousands of pupils would benefit from an expanded programme that provides two free pairs of glasses to improve reading and writing by tackling poor eyesight.

The ‘Glasses in Classes’ scheme will be adapted for five disadvantaged areas in England, under the Opportunity Area programme. This will reach more than 9,000 pupils in at least 225 schools.

Children identified as needing glasses will receive one pair for home and one for school, helping them concentrate in the classroom and improve their literacy skills.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “As a young boy shortly after arriving in this country, I sat at the back of the classroom with poor language skills and low confidence, struggling to engage with my lessons.

“Back then, I could never have dreamt of the opportunities this country would give me and I am determined to help every young person overcome obstacles, just as I was supported.

“Too many children still struggle with the literacy skills they need to make the most of their education. Simple steps like providing free glasses to those that need them so they can clearly see words on a page, for example, can help close the literacy gap and foster a love of learning.”

Children and their families will receive support from a vision co-ordinator, usually a teaching assistant, to attend follow-up eye examinations, get their prescription glasses and wear them regularly, with training available for support staff.

Marking National Eye Health Week (20 to 26 September), the scheme is backed by Opportunity Area funding and will now be available for pupils in Doncaster, Derby, Durham, Norwich and Breckland, and the North Yorkshire Coast.