Freddy: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer wrapped up

Kartik Aaryan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Kartik Aaryan has some interesting films lined up and one of them is Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy. The shooting of the film kickstarted in August this year, and on Thursday (30), the team wrapped up the shoot.

Aaryan took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, “Its a Wrap !! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me #Freddy will see you at the theatres.”

Freddy also stars Alaya F in the lead role, and the actress also shared a video on Twitter in which the team is cutting the wrap-up cake. The actress posted, “Ready, steady, Freddy!! IT’S A WRAP!! the most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film.”

Ready, steady, Freddy!!🤍 IT’S A WRAP!!🎉 the most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film ♥️ pic.twitter.com/686Cd8GmPy — Alaya F (@AlayaF___) September 30, 2021

Freddy will be Alaya’s second film. She made her debut with the 2020 release Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress will also be seen in a movie titled U Turn which will be the Hindi remake of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual of the same name.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhamaka, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next. Dhamaka will be releasing on Netflix, and a few days ago the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was announced. The Anees Bazmee’s directorial will hit the big screens on 25th March 2022.