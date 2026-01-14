Freddie Mercury’s Kensington home still without a buyer after two years

The eight-bedroom Garden Lodge has not changed hands since it was listed.

The property was left to Mary Austin under Freddie Mercury’s will.

His sister Kashmira Bulsara has previously bought back memorabilia sold at auction.

The Kensington mansion once home to Freddie Mercury remains unsold more than two years after it was put on the market, adding a fresh chapter to a long-running family dispute.

Garden Lodge, an eight-bedroom property in West London, was listed for £30 million in February 2024 by Mary Austin, who inherited the house following the singer’s death at the age of 45 in 1991.

Despite its celebrity history and prime location, no buyer has yet been found. Viewings are restricted, with potential purchasers required to show proof of funds before stepping inside.

The lack of a sale is reportedly being followed closely by Freddie’s sister, Kashmira Bulsara. A source was quoted in a news report as saying she was distressed by the idea of her brother’s personal space and belongings entering public ownership, particularly Garden Lodge itself.

The house is deeply tied to Freddie Mercury’s final years. He hosted several high-profile parties there, including his much-talked-about Silly Hat Party for his 40th birthday in 1986. It is also where he died from Aids-related bronchial pneumonia.

Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury had been engaged until 1976, when he told her he was gay. They remained close friends, and she cared for him during his illness. Under his will, she received half of his estate and remains the registered owner of the property, according to Land Registry records.

Old tensions, new silence

The strained relationship resurfaced publicly in 2023, when Mary Austin sold 1,406 items belonging to Freddie Mercury at auction, raising £40 million. Kashmira Bulsara reportedly spent around £3 million buying back several of those items, believing they should stay within the family.

With Garden Lodge still unsold, some observers see the pause as more than just a slow property market. Whether it reflects pricing, sentiment, or unresolved emotional weight is unclear, but for now, one of London’s most famous homes remains firmly behind its walls.