Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Freddie Mercury’s Kensington home still without a buyer after two years

The late Queen singer’s former girlfriend put the house on the market for £30 million in February 2024

Freddie Mercury’s Kensington home still without a buyer after two years

Garden Lodge in Kensington, the private home where Freddie Mercury spent his final years, remains unsold despite a £30 million asking price.

Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJan 14, 2026
Teena Jose

See Full Bio
  • The eight-bedroom Garden Lodge has not changed hands since it was listed.
  • The property was left to Mary Austin under Freddie Mercury’s will.
  • His sister Kashmira Bulsara has previously bought back memorabilia sold at auction.

The Kensington mansion once home to Freddie Mercury remains unsold more than two years after it was put on the market, adding a fresh chapter to a long-running family dispute.

Garden Lodge, an eight-bedroom property in West London, was listed for £30 million in February 2024 by Mary Austin, who inherited the house following the singer’s death at the age of 45 in 1991.

Despite its celebrity history and prime location, no buyer has yet been found. Viewings are restricted, with potential purchasers required to show proof of funds before stepping inside.

The lack of a sale is reportedly being followed closely by Freddie’s sister, Kashmira Bulsara. A source was quoted in a news report as saying she was distressed by the idea of her brother’s personal space and belongings entering public ownership, particularly Garden Lodge itself.

The house is deeply tied to Freddie Mercury’s final years. He hosted several high-profile parties there, including his much-talked-about Silly Hat Party for his 40th birthday in 1986. It is also where he died from Aids-related bronchial pneumonia.

Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury had been engaged until 1976, when he told her he was gay. They remained close friends, and she cared for him during his illness. Under his will, she received half of his estate and remains the registered owner of the property, according to Land Registry records.

Old tensions, new silence

The strained relationship resurfaced publicly in 2023, when Mary Austin sold 1,406 items belonging to Freddie Mercury at auction, raising £40 million. Kashmira Bulsara reportedly spent around £3 million buying back several of those items, believing they should stay within the family.

With Garden Lodge still unsold, some observers see the pause as more than just a slow property market. Whether it reflects pricing, sentiment, or unresolved emotional weight is unclear, but for now, one of London’s most famous homes remains firmly behind its walls.

celebrity historyfreddie mercuryhighprofile partieskensington mansionlondon homeproperty marketpublic ownershiprelationshipsaleentertainment

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

jonathan mayer
Art & Culture

Jonathan Mayer on playing, teaching, and reimagining Indian classical music

Liverpool Beatles Museum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

More For You

Pokémon pop-up Natural History Museum

All profits from the pop-up and online sales support the Museum’s charitable mission

Luke Dyson

London's Natural History Museum to host Pokémon pop-up shop exploring 'Pokécology'

Highlights

  • Free, ticketed pop-up runs 26 January to 19 April at the Natural History Museum’s Cranbourne Boutique.
  • Exclusive Pikachu TCG Promo Card included with in-store purchases, launching at select UK retailers 30 January.
  • Products inspired by Museum’s iconic architecture and scientific illustrations, available in-store and online.
Pokémon fans in London can look forward to an immersive new experience as The Pokémon Company International teams up with the Natural History Museum for a special pop-up shop, running from Monday 26 January to Sunday 19 April 2026.
First announced in September 2025, the free, ticketed pop-up celebrates the theme of ‘Pokécology’, highlighting Pokémon’s interactions with the natural world and their diverse habitats.
Visitors who have secured tickets will explore themed merchandise and artwork inspired by the Museum’s iconic Hintze Hall and botanical ceiling panels, reimagined with Grass-type Pokémon such as Ivysaur and Victreebel.
Other designs draw from classic naturalist books and scientific illustrations, featuring Water- and Bug-type Pokémon, along with items celebrating Eevee’s evolutions.
The collection includes stationery, clothing, pins, bags, posters, gold-plated decorations, and Pikachu plushes.
Purchases made at the pop-up include the exclusive oversize Pikachu at the Museum Pokémon TCG Promo Card as a gift, with a limit of one per customer.
From Friday 30 January, the card will also be available at select UK retailers, though it will not be sold online. Many products will also launch online via the Natural History Museum shop from midday on 26 January 2026, while stocks last.
Selected items will become available on Pokémon Center UK in early February, with purchase limits applied to ensure fair access for fans.
All profits from the pop-up and online sales support the Museum’s charitable mission, including research by its 400 scientists working on solutions to the planetary emergency.
With this unique collaboration, Pokémon and the Natural History Museum offer fans a chance to combine their love of collectibles with environmental education and scientific inspiration.
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us