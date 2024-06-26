  • Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Tributes paid to DLS method co-creator Frank Duckworth

Duckworth and Tony Lewis created the famous method which was adopted by the International Cricket Council in 1999

FILE PHOTO: Frank Duckworth (left) and Tony Lewis (1942 – 2020) at the County Ground in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dave Rogers/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FRANK DUCKWORTH , the pioneering statistician who co-created the Duckworth Lewis method adopted in cricket to revise targets in limited overs games truncated due to rain, died last week at the age of 84, the Royal Statistical Society (RSS) said on Tuesday (25).

Duckworth and Tony Lewis created the famous method which was adopted by the International Cricket Council in 1999. It was widely used in one-day internationals and later in T20 matches.

“Fellows will be sad to learn that Frank Duckworth passed away on 21 June 2024, at the age of 84,” the RSS said in a statement.

“Frank will be remembered largely for his contributions to the Society as editor of RSS NEWS, and to cricket as the co-inventor of the Duckworth Lewis method.”

The RSS explained how Duckworth presented a paper called “A fair result in foul weather” at its conference in 1992 where he proposed a formula for target correction in rain-interrupted matches.

The paper was directly inspired by the farcical ending to the 1992 World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa in Australia, when a short spell of rain played havoc with calculations and left South Africa targeting an impossible 22 runs off one ball.

Duckworth then worked with Lewis, who was a mathematics lecturer at the University of the West of England, to come up with the formula. Lewis died in 2020 aged 78. The pair worked together on a formula that was first used in the second match of England’s one-day series against Zimbabwe in 1999.

The Duckworth-Lewis method was later renamed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in 2014 after Australian statistician Steven Stern made some modifications.

Related Stories

Sports
T20 WC: Afghanistan and South Africa aim to make history in semis clash
Sports
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach T20 WC semis, Australia knocked out
HEADLINE STORY
T20 World Cup: India beat Australia to reach semi-finals
Sports
T20 WC: India eye top spot, Australia need win in crucial clash
HEADLINE STORY
England and South Africa secure spots in T20 World Cup semis
Sports
T20 WC: Gulbadin stars as Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run win
HEADLINE STORY
India crush Bangladesh by 50 runs, close in on T20 World Cup semis
HEADLINE STORY
Buttler positive on England’s chances in T20 World Cup
Sports
Former India cricketer David Johnson dies at 52
Sports
England eye redemption against South Africa in T20 World Cup clash
Sports
T20 WC: Suryakumar, Bumrah lead India to victory over Afghanistan
Sports
T20 WC: India take on ‘dangerous’ Afghanistan in Super Eight game

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Heatwave claims 1,000 hajj lives so far
Tributes paid to DLS method co-creator Frank Duckworth
South Africa vs Afghanistan
T20 WC: Afghanistan and South Africa aim to make history…
uk-strained-finances
Strained coffers await July 4 poll winners
Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli among 487 new Academy members
Karan remembers father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary