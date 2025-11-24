Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh delivers profound leadership talk at the Asian Business Awards 2025

In a defining moment of the 27th Asian Business Awards, Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh delivered an extraordinary and deeply inspiring Leadership Talk on stage, in conversation with well-known British broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake.

The session stood out as one of the most powerful highlights of the evening, offering profound insight into the inner world of one of ASEAN’s most respected global business icons. Tan Sri, who had flown in directly from Malaysia for this historic occasion, moved the audience with his rare humility, spiritual depth, and striking clarity of thought.

This exclusive conversation was just before Tan Sri was honoured with the ASEAN Personality of the Year 2025 – Lifetime Achievement Award, marking a new milestone for Malaysia and the wider ASEAN community on a global stage.

(From left) Datuk (Sir) SK Lingam, Lord Tariq Ahmad, Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Mohiuddin Ghazali and Kalpesh Solanki

A leadership dialogue filled with grace, wisdom, and vision

From the first question, Tan Sri set the tone by revealing the ritual that anchors his life: beginning each morning with 45 minutes of devotion, meditation, and gratitude — a practice that shapes not only his worldview but also his approach to leadership and business.



He spoke about how faith guides him to see beauty in people, regardless of background or belief — a principle shaped by growing up in southeast Asia’s diverse tapestry of languages, religions, and cultures. His message was simple yet profound: the world is difficult, but people are beautiful.

Reflecting on his journey from his teenage years to Kingston University, he emphasised his belief in divine providence rather than rigid life-planning. “The greatest joke in the world,” he said with disarming candour, “is to tell God your great plans.” Instead, he described a life of listening, obeying willingly, and walking the narrow path with humility.

In a moving recollection, Tan Sri shared how his late father—an intensely hardworking man—encouraged him not to follow in his footsteps but to think differently. His father’s words, “You can never out hard work me — but you can think out of the box,” shaped the foundation of YTL’s transformation into one of Asia’s most innovative infrastructure groups.

Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh with ASEAN Personality of the Year 2025 – Lifetime Achievement Award

Engineering excellence, digital courage, and bold decisions

Speaking about managing diverse businesses, Tan Sri revealed the secret: “We only do what we know best. We are engineers.”

He explained how this engineering core empowered YTL to move decisively into physical infrastructure, digital networks, and now AI-driven infrastructure, including building one of NVIDIA’s fastest data centre collaborations globally.

The audience was captivated as he narrated how YTL invested its own reserves into Malaysia’s data centre ecosystem at a time when no bank believed in the idea — a decision that would later draw interest from global investors.

Steve Reed MP, Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh and Kalpesh Solanki

On debt, discipline, and the wisdom of ancient texts

Tan Sri shared a countercultural insight: he avoids leveraging debt, preferring to lend to banks instead. Drawing from the Biblical lessons of Joseph’s seven-year cycles, he highlighted why YTL always maintains reserves — a discipline that allowed the company to post growth even during the 2008 financial crisis.

His long-term commitment to the United Kingdom resonated deeply with the audience. He praised the UK’s institutions, rule of law, and stability, calling them “second to none in the world”, reaffirming why YTL has continued to invest billions into the UK for over 25 years.





Transforming Filton: Building communities, not just homes

The conversation touched on YTL’s visionary development in North Bristol, where Tan Sri described transforming the historic Filton airfield — site of the iconic Concorde — into a £6.5 billion sustainable community. “We build communities, not just homes,” he said, explaining his philosophy of creating joyful, spacious, park-facing environments where families can thrive.

On technology, Tan Sri delivered one of the evening’s most striking perspectives. AI, he said, is no longer a tool but an “agent” that can teach humans what to do — a shift far more profound than the advent of the internet.

He urged leaders not to fear AI but to harness it for good, reminding them that moral choices, not technology, determine the future.

(From left) Kalpesh Solanki, Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh, Aditya Solanki and Jaimin Solanki

Stewardship, service, and giving back

Closing the session, Tan Sri spoke about philanthropy with heartfelt sincerity. He described how he and his siblings have placed their family’s holdings into a Christian trust, guided by the belief that wealth is not ownership but stewardship meant to serve communities, uplift the poor, and honour God’s grace.

His words left the room in quiet admiration, before erupting into a long and emotional standing applause.

Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh’s Leadership Talk was more than a conversation — it was a masterclass in values-driven leadership, long-term vision, spiritual groundedness, and unwavering belief in humanity.

It will be remembered as one of the Asian Business Awards’ most exceptional moments, celebrating a Malaysian leader whose influence, wisdom, and grace continue to inspire the world.