Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Foxconn plans $200m factory in India to make AirPods for Apple

AirPods are currently manufactured by various Chinese suppliers.

FILE PHOTO: Foxconn’s factory in Sriperumbudur near Chennai in southern India (REUTERS/Nicky Loh/File Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

FOXCONN, a contract manufacturer in Taiwan and the largest electronics maker globally, has been awarded a contract by Apple Inc to produce AirPods and intends to construct a factory in India for this purpose, according to two individuals who have direct knowledge of the matter.

This agreement will make Foxconn an AirPod supplier for the first time, and it demonstrates the company’s efforts to reduce its dependence on China by diversifying its production.

One of the sources stated that Foxconn intends to invest over $200 million in the new AirPod plant in the southern Indian state of Telangana, although the value of the AirPod order has not been disclosed.

The person, who requested anonymity as the matter was not public yet, said Foxconn officials had debated internally for months about whether to assemble AirPods due to relatively lower profit margins on making the device, but ultimately opted to go ahead with the deal to “reinforce engagement” with Apple.

“That way, we are more likely to get orders for their new products,” the person said.

The decision to set up production in India was requested by Apple, according to the source.

Foxconn vies with Taiwanese rivals such as Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp to win more orders from Apple, the world’s most valuable company.

A subsidiary, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd, plans to start construction of a manufacturing facility in Telangana in the second half of this year and begin production by the end of 2024 at the earliest, the person said.

A second person with direct knowledge of the matter, who also declined to be identified as the matter was not yet public, said the Foxconn subsidiary will make AirPods in India without providing further details.

Analysts have previously said Apple has asked suppliers including Foxconn to make AirPods in India, but details such as the size of investment, timeline and which suppliers have manufacturing plans in the country have not been disclosed.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Breedon Group seeks to list on LSE main market
UK
Ukraine war: OneWeb ‘moves on’ from Soyuz-stranded satellites
UK
John Lewis appoints Nish Kankiwala as new CEO
UK
Asda’s purchase of Co-op forecourts could increase prices, regulator rules
HEADLINE STORY
UK Budget: Jeremy Hunt announces reforms to boost growth
HEADLINE STORY
UK economy ‘set to avoid recession this year’
HEADLINE STORY
Indian-origin Vimal Kapur is Honeywell’s next CEO
HEADLINE STORY
UK to unveil cost-of-living budget as mass strikes hit nation
UK
Basic pay growth slows for first time in a year in UK
HEADLINE STORY
Silicon Valley Bank collapse to impact Indian startups: Experts
UK
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: UK tries hard to minimise damage
HEADLINE STORY
Silicon Valley Bank has exposure to over 20 Indian startups: Report
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW